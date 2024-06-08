Video: Watch a Trailer for TONI STONE at Huntington Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Watch a trailer for Toni Stone at The Huntington Theatre, currently running through June 16, 2024, in the video here!

Toni Stone is an ace ballplayer who knows her stats, plus she’s got a great arm. Rejected by the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League because of her race, she becomes the first woman to play professional baseball on a man’s team in the Negro Leagues, shattering expectations and creating her own set of rules.

Filled with humor and the love of the game, Huntington favorite Lydia R. Diamond knocks it out of the park with this beautiful, rich portrait of a trailblazing woman. Play ball!

The play is written and directed by Lydia R. Diamond (Stick Fly, Smart People, The Bluest Eye at The Huntington), and inspired by Curveball: The Remarkable True Story of Toni Stone by Martha Ackmann.

