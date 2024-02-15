Video: Cast Members On The Huntington's JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN

Did you have any superlatives in high school? Watch as the cast of John Proctor is the Villain shares which ones their characters would have! The production officially opens tomorrow at The Huntington.

At a rural high school in Georgia, a group of lively teens explore Arthur Miller's The Crucible while navigating young love, sex ed, and a few school scandals in John Proctor is the Villain. With a contemporary lens on the American classic, the young women begin to discover their power and agency, finding a way to hold both the classic text and their community to account – with a profound sense of rage, authenticity, and hope. Alternately touching and bitingly funny, this new comedy captures a generation in mid-transformation, running on pop music, optimism, and fury, writing their own coming of age story.

The creative team for John Proctor is the Villain includes scenic design by Kristen Robinson (Drinking in America at Audible Theater), costume design by Zoë Sundra (Fat Ham at The Huntington, design assistant), lighting design by Aja M. Jackson (The Band's Visit at The Huntington), sound design by Sinan Refik Zafar (What the Constitution Means to Me on Broadway), and hair and makeup design by Rachel Padula-Shufelt (The Band's Visit at The Huntington). The dramaturg is Lauren Halvorsen. The choreographer is Victoria L. Awkward, the voice and dialect coach is Christine Hamel, and the fight and intimacy consultant is Jessica Scout Malone. The assistant director is Carla Mirabal Rodríguez. The production stage manager is Emily F. McMullen and the stage manager is Lucas Bryce Dixon.



