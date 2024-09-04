Video: Behind the Scenes of LEOPOLDSTADT at the Huntington

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Leopoldstadt is headed to The Huntington next week! Go behind the scenes of the production in a new mini-doc posted to the company's YouTube channel.

The new play written by Tom Stoppard and directed by Carey Perloff is produced in association with DC’s Shakespeare Theatre Company.

Leopoldstadt kicks off the 24-25 Huntington season, running from Thursday, September 12 – Sunday, October 13, 2024 at the Huntington Theatre.

The latest and most personal masterpiece from Tom Stoppard, Leopoldstadt is a stirring and epic story of love, family, and enduring bravery. In Vienna, the heart of European culture at the rise of the 20th century, where deep-seated anti-Semitism coexists with a thriving intellectual scene, two brothers have conflicting visions of the future – both for their family and the Jewish people – a tension that will echo through the generations that follow.

Leopoldstadt is the winner of four 2023 Tony Awards, including Best Play, and two 2020 Laurence Olivier Awards, including Best New Play. Its world premiere featured a cast of nearly forty actors, including children, in London’s West End in 2020, pausing during the Covid-19 pandemic, and reopening there in late summer 2021. A year later, the play made its Broadway debut in 2022 and the run was extended due to audience demand through July 2023.

