VIDEO: First Look At 10x10 New Play Festival at Barrington Stage

10x10 is the Berkshires' first winter arts festival featuring new art, dance, music, theatre, and more. New theatre, art, comedy, dance, music, and more in the middle of winter? You bet!

The eleventh annual 10x10 Upstreet Arts Festival will be held February 17-27, 2022. From new theatre and art shows to comedy and spoken word, 10×10 warms up the Berkshires winter with hot new performances, art and more. More info: LovePittsfield.com.

The festival is a collaborative effort spearheaded by Barrington Stage Company and the City of Pittsfield and coordinated through a steering committee. The lead sponsor of 10x10 Upstreet Arts Festival is Mill Town Capital.

Featuring the cast of the 2022 10x10:

Aziza Gharib

Doug Harris

Matt Neely

Kelsey Rainwater

Peggy Pharr Wilson

Robert Zukerman

For tickets visit https://www.BarringtonStageCo.org/10x10