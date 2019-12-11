VIDEO: First Listen to New Song 'Small' From THUMBELINA: A LITTLE MUSICAL at ART

Article Pixel Dec. 11, 2019  

Thumbelina: A Little Musical runs December 20 - 31, 2019 at the Loeb Drama Center.

A.R.T.'s family holiday programming returns with a new musical adaptation of the beloved story of a girl who forges her path, embraces her differences, and finds her place.

The show features Book, Music, & Lyrics by Julia Riew, Orchestration & Arrangements by Ian Chan, Choreography by Ryan Kapur, and is directed by Emma Watt.

Get a first listen to the song 'Small' from the musical, below!

For tickets and more information, visit https://americanrepertorytheater.org/shows-events/thumbelina/.

VIDEO: First Listen to New Song 'Small' From THUMBELINA: A LITTLE MUSICAL at ART
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More Boston Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Idina Menzel Performs New Christmas Song 'At This Table' on TODAY
  • VIDEO: Liz Callaway Sings DEAR EVAN HANSEN and INTO THE WOODS in Her Car
  • VIDEO: Meet the London Cast of BE MORE CHILL
  • VIDEO: Watch Jeanna De Waal and David Bryan Perform 'If' from Broadway-Bound DIANA Musical
  • VIDEO: Angie Schworer and More in ANNIE at the Ogunquit Playhouse
  • VIDEO: The Cast of OKLAHOMA! Performs 'The Farmer and the Cowman' in New 360-Degree Video