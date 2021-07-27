VIDEO: Behind the Scenes of ELEANOR at Barrington Stage, Starring Harriet Harris

Barrington Stage Company is going behind the scenes of the new musical, Eleanor, in a new video! Get a special look at the show, and hear from Harriet Harris (Eleanor Roosevelt), Mark St. Germain (BSC Associate Artist & Playwright) and Henry Stram (Director). Check out the video below!

In Eleanor, BSC Associate Artist and playwright Mark St. Germain brings to life Eleanor Roosevelt, the most influential First Lady the world has ever seen.

From her "Ugly Duckling" upbringing to her unorthodox marriage to Franklin, Eleanor puts her controversial life, loves and passions on the stage.

Tony Award-winning actress Harriet Harris returns to the role after a virtual reading with BSC last fall.

Eleanor runs now through August 7. Performances are selling out, visit https://BarringtonStageCo.org/Eleanor to reserve your seats before they're gone!