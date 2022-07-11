Tony Nominee Gabby Beans Leads BALL CHANGE at CCTP

The Cape Cod Theatre Project (CCTP) presents the largest cast of the 2022 season with Brittany K. Allen's MTC/Sloan Commission, Ball Change, on July 14th, 15th, and 16th at 7:30pm ET at Falmouth Academy, directed by New York-based Dina Vovsi. The play features Tony Award-Nominee Gabby Beans (The Skin of our Teeth); Drama Desk-Nominee Megan Hill (Eddie and Dave); Margaret Ivey (NBC's "The Blacklist"); Rachel Botchan (Taste of Honey); and actress Maggie Thompson (Little Women at The Old Globe).

Initially set in the Swinging Sixties, Ball Change follows the Chimes, New York's most elite celebrity answering service. Through 50 years of economic, social and technological upheaval, we meet a dozen spunky operators full of dreams and aspirations. Only one employee, Beatrice (Beans), stays surprisingly constant through switchboards to pagers to iPhones, and the Chimes' inevitable obsolesce.

Brittany K. Allen is a playwright, performer and prose writer. Her work has been developed at numerous regional and NY theaters and includes: Redwood (Portland Center Stage), The Late Greats (Development at The Lark, EST/Youngblood), and Happy Happy Joy Joy (Development at the Emerging Writers Group at the Public Theatre) among others. This is her first appearance at CCTP.

Dina Vovsi is a director and theater maker who has worked extensively with Roundabout Theatre Company, Playwrights Horizons and more. Recent projects include EXITS, an audio theatrical journey through Fort Greene and Love Is... (Kocham Cię). Vovsi is a New Georges Affiliated Artist and was a 2021 Brooklyn Arts Council Grantee and Directing Fellow at Playwrights Horizons.

Cast as Beatrice is actor, writer and filmmaker Gabby Beans. Beans was nominated for both a Tony Award and a Drama League Distinguished Performance Award for her role as Sabina in The Skin of our Teeth (Lincoln Center) and received a Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Ensemble in a Play in Wolves (Studio Theatre). Her television appearances include HBO's "Succession," CBS's "The Good Fight" and Showtime's "Ray Donovan."

Playing three roles, Judy M, Donna and Tate, is Drama Desk nominee Megan Hill (Eddie and Dave at Atlantic Theater Company). Hill also appeared in the World Premiere of Crystal Skillman's Open (The Tank/AFO Theater) and Cut. Her play, The Last Class: A Jazzercise Play, co-created with Amy Staats and CCTP alum Margot Bordelon, has enjoyed sold out runs in New York, DC and Seattle.

Off-Broadway and television actress Margaret Ivey also joins CCTP in three roles, Judy L, Zoe and Hecate. Ivey's credits include off-Broadway's The Misanthrope (Molière in the Park) and Measure for Measure (Epic Theatre Ensemble). She has appeared in NBC's "Blacklist," and "Madam Secretary."

Pearl Theatre alumna actress and director Rachel Botchan, has been cast as Lomax and as Jenny. This will be Botchan's fourth appearance at CCTP, having starred in Snow Geese, Hilary and Clinton, and cul-de-sac. Recently she directed and performed in the world premiere of Di Froyen (The Women) with New Yiddish Rep. She has appeared in over 40 Pearl Theatre productions including: A Taste of Honey, And Away We Go, and Richard III, the latter for which she received a Bayfield Award for Outstanding Shakespeare Performance in NYC as Lady Anne.

Rounding out the cast is Maggie Thompson who will appear as Joanne. Recent credits include Little Women (The Old Globe), Hamlet, and Twelfth Night both at the Shakespeare Theatre Company.

The Cape Cod Theatre Project's distinctive and intimate process sets it apart from other developmental theater ventures. For four weekends in July, a new play is presented as an in-person, script-in-hand performance featuring professional actors from Broadway, film, and television at the Simon Center for the Arts at Falmouth Academy. Here, development of the play is the goal, and performances include a post-show talkback in which the audience's thoughtful feedback for the playwright, director and actors is welcome and encouraged.

Tickets to the script-in-hand performances are available as an All Access Pass which grants admission to the remaining six performances this season and a link to CCTP's pre-recorded streaming of the July 14th performance, presented on July 16th, are now being offered at a reduced price of $75 per person. Audience members can also purchase an individual ticket for the cost of $25 (plus fees), and a streaming ticket for $15 (plus fees). To purchase tickets and for more information, including our 2022 Covid-19 protocols, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2185115®id=10&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.capecodtheatreproject.org%2Ftickets-2022?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.