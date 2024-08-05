Todd McNeel Joins SpeakEasy Stage as Marketing Manager

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Todd McNeel Jr. has joined SpeakEasy Stage Company as Marketing Manager.

Mr. McNeel will take over the company’s marketing operations from Jim Torres, who will now serve as the company’s first-ever Director of Press and External Relations.

Todd McNeel, Jr. (he/him) is an award-winning marketer and strategist whose career has spanned multiple creative domains including opera, theatre, visual arts, publishing, event planning, and travel and leisure.

Recently, he served as the Marketing and Tourism Manager at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (MFA), overseeing such pivotal areas as advertising, media planning, community outreach, tourism, and audience development initiatives. Prior to this, Todd held notable roles in marketing, advertising, project management, front of house management, and public relations at such celebrated institutions as Boston Lyric Opera; Boston, Philadelphia, and Atlanta magazines; the Longy School of Music of Bard College; Central Square Theater; Arrow Street Arts; and ArtsEmerson.

Mr. McNeel is also an accomplished performer, and has appeared at various regional opera and theatre companies across the United States. Among his many accolades is the Emerging Talent Award from the Kurt Weill – Lotte Lenya Competition. Selected credits in Todd’s performance portfolio include engagements with The Huntington, The Boston Pops, the Tanglewood Festival, Boston Lyric Opera, The Lyric Stage Company of Boston, Barnstormers Theatre, Cincinnati Opera, Princeton Opera Festival, Wheelock Family Theatre, and more. Additionally, Todd has toured the country with the American Spiritual Ensemble.

Todd holds degrees in Mass and Speech Communications (BA) from Ouachita Baptist University, Communications Management (MA) from Emerson College, a Graduate Performance Diploma in Opera from Longy School of Music, and an Arts & Cultural Organizational Management Certificate from American Repertory Theater.

“I am excited to join the SpeakEasy team at this important time for the organization. Since moving to Boston, I have enjoyed attending productions and engaging with the SpeakEasy community, often seeing the communities I identify with reflected on stage. I look forward to contributing to the institution's story on local, regional, and national levels.”

Said SpeakEasy’s Executive Director David Beardsley, “We are so thrilled to welcome Todd to SpeakEasy, and are excited for this next chapter in the company’s history. We look forward to drawing on Todd’s extraordinary marketing skills, vision, and passion for theatre to help lead SpeakEasy in its new period of growth.”



