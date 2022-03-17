'The Woods Hole Film Festival Presents' Announced at Cotuit

Cotuit Center for the Arts has announced that the Woods Hole Film Festival will present a three-night series of film screenings on April 14, 15, & 16 at 7:00pm, in the Center's main performance space. Tickets are $14 or $12 for members of the Center.

On Thursday, April 14, the featured film will be THE AUTOMAT, a feature documentary by Lisa Hurwitz. Chock-full of archival footage of Philadelphia and New York City, this documentary is a light- hearted trip through the history of Horn & Hardart's iconic and innovative eateries-Automats. Led by the irrepressible Mel Brooks, the film features an impressive roster of celebrities such as Colin Powell, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Carl Reiner, to name a few, who bring the nickel-driven restaurants to life through their nostalgic stories and memories of lemon meringue pie, among other great food. But, the Automats were about more than just food. For many in that day who were immigrants to these cities, they provided an important lifeline to food and culture.

The next evening's feature film on Friday, April 15 will be GIVE OR TAKE, a feature narrative by Paul Riccio. When a disillusioned New Yorker's father dies, he goes home to Cape Cod and prepares the house for sale while sharing it with his father's temperamental live-in boyfriend. Grieving, they circle each other, butt heads, and negotiate how to remember the different man they both loved, and the significance of what he left behind. GIVE OR TAKE is the winner of the audience award for Best Feature at the 2020 Woods Hole Film Festival. Starring Norbert Leo Butz, Jamie Effros. Joanne Tucker and Cheri Oteri.

The final evening of screening on Saturday, April 16 will feature VINYL NATION, a feature documentary by Kevin Smokler & Christopher Boone. The vinyl record renaissance has brought new fans to a classic format and transformed our idea of a record collector: younger, both male and female, multicultural. This same revival has made buying music more expensive, benefited established bands over independent artists, and muddled the question of whether vinyl actually sounds better than other formats. Has the return of vinyl made music fandom more inclusive or divided? What does vinyl say about our past here in the present? How has the second life of vinyl changed how we hear music and how we listen to each other?

Tickets are $14, or $12 for members of the Center. For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit artsonthecape.org or call 508-428-0669 x0. Cotuit Center for the Arts is located at 4404 Falmouth Road/Route 28 in Cotuit.