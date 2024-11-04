The Wolff Sisters, THE JANIS JOPLIN EXPERIENCE, & Swinging Steaks to Play The Spire Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Spire Center for Performing Arts in Plymouth, Massachusetts has announced three new shows. On February 6, Americana band The Wolff Sisters will perform. The following day, February 7, the Spire will host The Janis Joplin Experience featuring Lisa Polizzi as she recreates the unforgettable sound and style of the queen of rock and blues. On February 22, Boston-based country-rock band the Swinging Steaks return to the Spire stage. Tickets go on sale for these shows on Saturday, November 9, at 6:00 a.m. at spirecenter.org.

Gritty and raw folk-rock band of actual sisters, The Wolff Sisters first broke into the Boston music scene as an acoustic trio. With haunting harmonies and songs reminiscent of washed up wanderers on New England's salty coasts, they stole Boston's heart. They grew up on Dylan and Springsteen blended with the loose and loud Rolling Stones.

The Janis Joplin Experience came to be in 2017 when a promoter heard Lisa Polizza singing a Janis tune during a soundcheck. He told her she needed to do a tribute to Janis and before you knew it she was booked. She has been touring the Janis Joplin Experience since, making television appearances, and winning talent competitions. She recently performed on the iconic Apollo Theater stage in New York City and her tribute to Janis has gained recognition for tribute artist of the year in Nashville TN.

Nearly three decades, seven albums, and countless shows later, the Swinging Steaks are still bringing their dynamic stage presence and catchy, heartfelt tunes to audiences. Known for “tight vocal harmonies” and “musical chops,” the Steaks have toured with legends like Los Lobos and appeared on Conan and NPR's Mountain Stage. From energetic rockers to mandolin-driven ballads, their music explores a rich diversity of Americana that continues to captivate fans.

Upcoming shows at the Spire Center include Christie Lenée on November 8, Bruce Katz Band on November 9, Cara Brindisi on November 14, Chicago Total Access on November 15, Livingston Taylor on November 16, The Shady Roosters on November 17, Chelsea Berry on November 21, Caitlin Canty on November 22, Steve Sweeney on November 23, Troy Ramey on November 24, Michael Sweet Band on November 29, James Montgomery on November 30, and more.

Tickets go on sale for these shows on Saturday, November 9, at 6:00 a.m. at spirecenter.org. The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and in public lots near the venue.

ABOUT THE SPIRE CENTER FOR PERFORMING ARTS

The Greater Plymouth Performing Arts Center, Inc. (GPPAC) is a nonprofit organization founded in 2010, dedicated to performing arts and educational programs, supporting the vibrant arts community in the greater South Shore region. The organization founded The Spire Center for Performing Arts, a town-owned venue to serve as a mecca for the arts, dedicated to showcasing music, theatre and dance performances, and arts education appealing to all generations from across the Southeastern Massachusetts region. For more information, to order tickets online, or to learn more about The Spire, please visit www.spirecenter.org, call (508) 746-4488, or follow Spire Center for Performing Arts on Facebook.

Comments