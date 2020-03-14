The Weston Friendly Society Postpones BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

The Weston Friendly Society will postpone its production of Beauty and the Beast due to Covid-19.

Dear Friends and Patrons,

At Weston Friendly Society, the health and safety of our community is our top priority. We have been closely monitoring the developments of COVID-19 and the public health crisis, following the guidelines and recommendations of the Center for Disease Control (CDC), the state of Massachusetts and the Weston Board of Health.

Due to the current public health crisis, and with the best interests of our cast, crew, staff and audience in mind, we have decided to postpone opening general ticket sales for our spring mainstage production of Disney's Beauty and the Beast. Thank you to our Friends of Friendly who have already purchased tickets during the members' only sale week; we will keep you informed of this developing situation. We hope our production will open on April 26 as scheduled; however, we feel it is in our community's best interests to continue to monitor COVID-19 developments and adjust accordingly. As we wait for more information, we will postpone opening general ticket sales for Beauty and the Beast to Sunday, March 29.

Given the fluidity of the current moment, we will continue to discuss what is in the best interests of our friends and community members. We will provide you with updates as new information becomes available.

We hope to see you April 26, 27, May 2 or 3 for our production of Beauty and the Beast! Stay healthy and we wish you well.

Best,

Board of Directors

Weston Friendly Society

Vallery Koenig

Mary Beth Keene

David Ortmeyer

Daniel Forest Sullivan

Rick Grenier

Becca Mayersohn

Sarah McGowan

Bridget Sullivan





