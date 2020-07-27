Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Umbrella Stage Company Invites New Work From Local Playwrights

Article Pixel Jul. 27, 2020  

The Umbrella Stage Company seeks submissions of new work by local playwrights written specifically for a digital platform. Submissions should be 30-40 minutes in length and should leverage technical opportunities unique to a virtual performance environment to create a fully realized, digital audience experience.

Plays should feature fewer than 6 actors and may be of any genre of the playwright's choosing. Playwrights will be asked to participate in talk-back conversations with audiences following each performance.

Plays written by or amplifying BIPOC artists are of particular interest.

Chosen submissions will receive a $150 fee.

Submissions will be accepted on a rolling basis with review beginning August 15th. Four plays will be chosen for presentation through the fall.

To Submit: Plays may be sent via email to brian@theumbrellaarts.org as a PDF, accompanied with a one paragraph summary and artist statement. Please provide detailed contact information with submission.


