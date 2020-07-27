The Umbrella Stage Company Invites New Work From Local Playwrights

The Umbrella Stage Company seeks submissions of new work by local playwrights written specifically for a digital platform. Submissions should be 30-40 minutes in length and should leverage technical opportunities unique to a virtual performance environment to create a fully realized, digital audience experience.

Plays should feature fewer than 6 actors and may be of any genre of the playwright's choosing. Playwrights will be asked to participate in talk-back conversations with audiences following each performance.

Plays written by or amplifying BIPOC artists are of particular interest.

Chosen submissions will receive a $150 fee.

Submissions will be accepted on a rolling basis with review beginning August 15th. Four plays will be chosen for presentation through the fall.

To Submit: Plays may be sent via email to brian@theumbrellaarts.org as a PDF, accompanied with a one paragraph summary and artist statement. Please provide detailed contact information with submission.

Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You