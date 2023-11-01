The Springfield Chamber Players Perform With Harmonia V Next Month

The concert is on Sunday, December 3, at 3PM at First Church of Christ.

By: Nov. 01, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 2 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 3 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

The Springfield Chamber Players Perform With Harmonia V Next Month

The Springfield Chamber Players (formerly MOSSO), presents a holiday musicale with the woodwind quintet Harmonia V, on Sunday, December 3, at 3PM at First Church of Christ, 763 Longmeadow Street (Route 5), Longmeadow, MA. This is the first of three concerts planned for Longmeadow in 2023-24. 

The family-friendly concert showcases the talents of the Connecticut-based Harmonia V, an innovative woodwind quintet which performs standard literature, seldom heard treasures, and the most dynamic contemporary music available today. Members of the quintet are: Springfield Symphony Orchestra and SCP horn player Robert Hoyle; Jennifer Berman, flute; Janet Rosen, oboe; Jim Forgey, clarinet;  and Jackie Sifford Joyner, bassoon. The Harmonia V program will showcase works of American composers, including  Valerie Coleman, George Gershwin and Rick Sowash. The second half will include the Nutcracker Suite, Festive Sounds of Hanukkah (arranged by Bill Holcombe) and other holiday favorites. Harmonia V has previously performed on the Westfield Athenaeum music series last spring. For details:  http://www.harmoniav.com/

Tickets for Harmonia V: A Holiday Musicale, $20.00, can be purchased in advance through EventBrite at: Click Here

Tickets may be available at the door one hour prior to the performance. Door sales are cash only.

The Springfield Chamber Players will present Longmeadow Concerts in March and May of 2024. Program details and dates will be announced soon. The May performance is a revival of the musical theater piece, Johnny Appleseed by local composer Clifton J. Noble Jr., based on the book by Jane Yolen. Johnny Appleseed (John Chapman, 1774-1845) was an American pioneer nurseryman, who introduced apple trees to large parts of PennsylvaniaOhioIndianaIllinois, and present-day Ontario, as well as the northern counties of present-day West Virginia. But Chapman spent his childhood years in Longmeadow, inspiring the Longmeadow Chamber Music Society to commission the opera, which premiered in Longmeadow in 2008. For program details: 
www.springfieldsymphonymusicians.com

The Springfield Chamber Players, formerly MOSSO, is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, which is not a subsidiary of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra Inc. The Springfield Chamber Players was organized by the musicians in 2021 to produce and perform concerts in Greater Springfield and Western Massachusetts. To date, they have presented their musicians in pop-up concerts throughout the area, performances with local ensembles including the Springfield Jazz and Roots Festival, two full orchestral performances with Maestro Kevin Rhodes in Springfield’s Symphony Hall, a Sondheim tribute with full orchestra and singers at Symphony Hall, and a recent series of chamber ensemble concerts in Longmeadow, Westfield, and Springfield. For further information: www.SpringfieldSymphonyMusicians.com 




RELATED STORIES - Boston

1
Berkshire Theatre Group and The Trustees of Reservation to Launch Collaborative Holiday Ex Photo
Berkshire Theatre Group and The Trustees of Reservation to Launch Collaborative Holiday Experience

BTG and The Trustees of Reservation are launching an exciting collaboration. Stay tuned for more details!

2
Cancer Survivor And Artist Beth Nielson Chapman Set To Perform At Spire Center On November Photo
Cancer Survivor And Artist Beth Nielson Chapman Set To Perform At Spire Center On November 17

Singer-songwriter Beth Nielson Chapman will perform music from her expansive years of work at the Spire Center for Performing Arts in Plymouth, MA on November 17.

3
Pilgrim Festival Chorus to Present Christmas Joy Concerts in December Photo
Pilgrim Festival Chorus to Present Christmas Joy Concerts in December

Join the Pilgrim Festival Chorus for their Christmas Joy Concerts on December 1-3, featuring enchanting performances of works by Britten, Rutter, and Susa. Get into the holiday spirit with this festive musical celebration.

4
The Suffolk University Theatre Department to Present MIDSUMMER; KINDA? in November Photo
The Suffolk University Theatre Department to Present MIDSUMMER; KINDA? in November

Discover Suffolk University Theatre Department's creative rendition of Shakespeare's 'MidSummer; Kinda?' with a unique twist. Get all the details on show dates, venue, and how to experience this innovative adaptation.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

ENGLISH at Barrington Stage Company Video
ENGLISH at Barrington Stage Company
Watch THE WIZ's Dorothy, Nichelle Lewis, Sing 'Wonder, Wonder Why' Video
Watch THE WIZ's Dorothy, Nichelle Lewis, Sing 'Wonder, Wonder Why'
Watch Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer in New Highlights from HADESTOWN Video
Watch Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer in New Highlights from HADESTOWN
View all Videos

Boston SHOWS
ChristmasTime! in Boston ChristmasTime!
Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston (12/02-12/10)Tracker
Lizzie: The Musical in Boston Lizzie: The Musical
The Umbrella Arts Center (9/22-11/05)Tracker
Renée Fleming, soprano in Boston Renée Fleming, soprano
Symphony Hall (11/12-11/12)Tracker
Amelie the Musical in Boston Amelie the Musical
Stonehill Theatre Company (11/10-11/19)Tracker
The Thanksgiving Play in Boston The Thanksgiving Play
Studio Theatre Worcester (11/03-11/12)Tracker
A Christmas Carol in Boston A Christmas Carol
Unicorn Theatre (12/07-12/23)
Elf in Boston Elf
The Company Theatre (11/10-11/12)
Mrs. Krishnan's Party in Boston Mrs. Krishnan's Party
Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre (3/27-4/07)
A Case for the Existence of God in Boston A Case for the Existence of God
SpeakEasy Stage Company (1/26-2/17)
All Things Equal: The Life & Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Boston All Things Equal: The Life & Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Emerson Colonial Theatre (2/03-2/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You