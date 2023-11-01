The Springfield Chamber Players Perform With Harmonia V Next Month

The Springfield Chamber Players (formerly MOSSO), presents a holiday musicale with the woodwind quintet Harmonia V, on Sunday, December 3, at 3PM at First Church of Christ, 763 Longmeadow Street (Route 5), Longmeadow, MA. This is the first of three concerts planned for Longmeadow in 2023-24.

The family-friendly concert showcases the talents of the Connecticut-based Harmonia V, an innovative woodwind quintet which performs standard literature, seldom heard treasures, and the most dynamic contemporary music available today. Members of the quintet are: Springfield Symphony Orchestra and SCP horn player Robert Hoyle; Jennifer Berman, flute; Janet Rosen, oboe; Jim Forgey, clarinet; and Jackie Sifford Joyner, bassoon. The Harmonia V program will showcase works of American composers, including Valerie Coleman, George Gershwin and Rick Sowash. The second half will include the Nutcracker Suite, Festive Sounds of Hanukkah (arranged by Bill Holcombe) and other holiday favorites. Harmonia V has previously performed on the Westfield Athenaeum music series last spring. For details: http://www.harmoniav.com/

Tickets for Harmonia V: A Holiday Musicale, $20.00, can be purchased in advance through EventBrite at: Click Here

Tickets may be available at the door one hour prior to the performance. Door sales are cash only.

The Springfield Chamber Players will present Longmeadow Concerts in March and May of 2024. Program details and dates will be announced soon. The May performance is a revival of the musical theater piece, Johnny Appleseed by local composer Clifton J. Noble Jr., based on the book by Jane Yolen. Johnny Appleseed (John Chapman, 1774-1845) was an American pioneer nurseryman, who introduced apple trees to large parts of Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, and present-day Ontario, as well as the northern counties of present-day West Virginia. But Chapman spent his childhood years in Longmeadow, inspiring the Longmeadow Chamber Music Society to commission the opera, which premiered in Longmeadow in 2008. For program details:

www.springfieldsymphonymusicians.com.

The Springfield Chamber Players, formerly MOSSO, is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, which is not a subsidiary of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra Inc. The Springfield Chamber Players was organized by the musicians in 2021 to produce and perform concerts in Greater Springfield and Western Massachusetts. To date, they have presented their musicians in pop-up concerts throughout the area, performances with local ensembles including the Springfield Jazz and Roots Festival, two full orchestral performances with Maestro Kevin Rhodes in Springfield’s Symphony Hall, a Sondheim tribute with full orchestra and singers at Symphony Hall, and a recent series of chamber ensemble concerts in Longmeadow, Westfield, and Springfield. For further information: www.SpringfieldSymphonyMusicians.com