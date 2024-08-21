The Springfield Chamber Players Announce 2024-25 Season At New Performance Venue, 52 Sumner

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Springfield Chamber Players will launch a six-performance season at Springfield's newest performance venue, 52 Sumner. The performances feature musicians of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra, in programs traversing Classical, Pops, Broadway, Celtic, and family-oriented fare.

According to Springfield Chamber Players President Beth Welty, “52 Sumner provides a relaxed, intimate setting for chamber music.

Patrons will find plenty of free parking and easy access to 52 Sumner, with food and drink available before, during, and after concerts. We're pleased to partner with Springfield Performing Arts Ventures to launch this expanded Springfield season.”

The 2024-25 season includes:

Saturday October 26 8PM

Season Opener!

Springfield Chamber Players Clarinet Quintet

Bernard Herrmann won an Oscar for his film scores of Alfred Hitchcock thrillers. Hear his Souvenirs de Voyage for Clarinet Quintet, in addition to Paul Chihara's [Duke] Ellington Fantasy, and works by Vaughan Williams and Haydn.

Sunday December 8 3PM

Johnny Appleseed Plus

A family-friendly holiday program for kids 8 to 80+! Enjoy Clifton J. Noble's folk cantata about the legendary Johnny Appleseed (who grew up in Longmeadow). Also on the program: Ferdinand the Bull, The Swan from Saint-Saëns' Carnival of the Animals, and Peter Schickele's The Boston Wonder about a flute that goes rogue. “A lively and euphonious afternoon”...In the Spotlight

Sunday February 9 3PM

Quartetto Mosso

The All-American Program

Listen to two works by African-American composers; “American” string quartet by Antonin Dvořák; plus music from Broadway's George Gershwin and Hollywood's Henry Mancini (in honor of his Centennial).

Saturday March 22 8PM

Last Night's Fun

Classical and Celtic Flutist Ellen Redman and her trio perform music from the Emerald Isle.

Saturday April 26 8PM

Broadway with Strings Attached

Quartetto Mosso and timpanist/actor Marty Kluger celebrate Broadway, as reenvisioned for a string quartet. What would Fiddler on the Roof be without a fiddler? Did Richard Rodgers write No Strings with no strings?

Sunday May 18 3PM

The Champlain Trio

Vermont's piano, co-founded by SSO principal cellist Emily Taubl, returns to the Springfield Chamber Players series by popular demand. Hear works by Haydn, Liebmann and Clara Schumann.

All programs are subject to change. Doors will open an hour prior to each performance. General admission tickets are available in advance through EventBrite at www.springfieldsymphonymusicians.com. Tickets, subject to availability, will be offered at the door (cash or check payment only) at a higher price.

The Springfield Chamber Players, formerly MOSSO, is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, which is not a subsidiary of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra Inc. The Springfield Chamber Players was organized by the musicians in 2021 to produce and perform concerts in Greater Springfield and Western Massachusetts. To date, they have presented their musicians in pop-up concerts throughout the area, performances with local ensembles including the Springfield Jazz and Roots Festival, two full orchestral performances with Maestro Kevin Rhodes in Springfield's Symphony Hall, a Sondheim tribute with full orchestra and singers at Symphony Hall, and a recent series of chamber ensemble concerts in Longmeadow, Westfield, and Springfield. BusinessWest honored the Springfield Chamber Players as a “Difference Maker” in 2024. For further information: www.springfieldsymphonymusicians.com.

