The Spire Center to Present Meaghan Farrell, Johnny A Trio & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Spire Center for Performing Arts in Plymouth, Massachusetts will present four new shows. Singer-songwriter Meaghan Farrell will play at the Spire Center on April 10 and Grammy-nominated artist and Boston Music Hall of Fame inductee Johnny A will perform on April 11. Jesse Agan and his band will honor the unique one-of-a-kind voice of Freddie Mercury on April 12 and Blues guitarist Chris Cain will perform with his band on April 18. Tickets go on sale for these shows on Saturday, January 25, at 6:00 a.m.

Meaghan Farrell went on to release her very first album Waitress and two EP’s Seeing Clearly Now & East Coast Girl. Meaghan then had another life-changing moment when she faced mental health struggles of depression and anxiety. Her latest album Motherland was released in August 2024. Produced once more by Dan & Nate Monea, along with a special guest producer, Will Hoge. This hauntingly truthful and symphonic record proves to her fans that Meaghan is still “keeping it weird” and continues to be a safe space for ALL who come to see her perform.

Johnny A. may not be a household name, but his virtuosity on the guitar is legendary. Johnny's extensive touring includes major festivals such as Fuji Rock and Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Festival. His unique musical vision and unmatched skill have earned him praise from legends like Steve Lukather, Steve Vai, and Elliot Easton. Don’t miss the chance to experience a true guitar master live. Alongside Johnny A. will be Dean Cassell (bass) and Marty Richards (drums). Dean Cassell is a Grammy-nominated bassist. Marty Richards is a versatile drummer known for his impeccable timing and was also inducted into the Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame.



Jesse Agan and his band encompass Queen's high energy Rock 'N' Roll with killer guitar solos, tight harmonies and catchy melodies, keeping audiences of all ages engaged and entertained from start to end. Join the band as they take you on a journey with iconic songs like “We Will Rock You”, “We Are The Champions”, “Another One Bites The Dust”, “Bohemian Rhapsody”, and many more!

Chris Cain formed his first band in 1986, and, in hopes of getting more gigs, released his first album, Late Night City Blues, on the locally-based Blue Rock’It label. The album received four W.C. Handy Award nominations (now the Blues Music Awards) and the offers to perform kept rolling in. With his 2021 Alligator Records debut album, Raisin’ Cain, Cain’s star began to rise even higher. Cain received four 2022 Blues Music Award nominations, including for Album Of The Year and Best Guitarist.

Other upcoming shows at the Spire Center include O’Neal Armstrong on January 23, Ryan Montbleau on January 24, Vapors of Morphine on January 25, The Shady Roosters on January 26, Rachel Summer and the Travelling Light on January 30, Amanda Carr with the Ken Clark Organ Trio on January 31, Comedy Night with Gina Brillon on February 1, and The Wolff Sisters on February 6.

Comments