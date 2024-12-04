The Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass Comes to Music Worcester

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Music Worcester will present one of the premier concert brass ensembles in the country, The Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass in concert at Mechanics Hall on Friday January 24th at 8:00 pm.

The Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass (RMPBB) reflects the diverse makeup of men and women in American culture and is dedicated to the notion that music is a gift to be enjoyed by everyone. The ensemble is especially dedicated to reaching out to the world’s youth and inspiring them to reach for their dreams.

As part of their time in Worcester, five members of RMPBB will conduct a master class with the 40 members of Worcester’s South Community High School band on Friday, January 24. They will talk to the students about their experiences, play for the students, and help prepare two pieces of music that the students will perform on stage at Mechanics Hall with the full Rodney Marsalis Big Brass that evening.

Brian McCullock, Director of Bands at South High Community School said "Music Worcester has been such an amazing partner in supporting our student musicians. Opportunities to meet and perform with world class artists like Rodney Marsalis are truly inspirational!"

“It is most fitting that Rodney Marsalis and his colleagues are performing as part of our annual Stoddard Concert, which aims to create community connections” said Music Worcester’s Executive Director Adrien Finlay. “This engagement will bring world-renowned musicians into Worcester Public Schools and have the students not just attend the concert at Mechanics Hall, but also perform alongside RMPBB members. For many students, their first time entering this historic cultural facility will also serve as their first time performing in this sought-after acoustic space, an incredibly rare opportunity for aspiring musicians.”

The Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass had its beginnings on the streets of New Orleans. On the advice of family patriarch Ellis Marsalis, the group created a concert format that breaks the usual barriers between genres and strives to create a connection between the audience and performers. The Philadelphia Inquirer noted that “Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass marched, polkaed, and phunked their way through more than two hours of repertoire.”

In recent years, the group has been invited to perform in performing arts centers around the world including China’s National Center for the Performing Arts, Guangzhou Opera House, Tanglewood’s Seiji Ozawa Hall, and prominent performing arts centers throughout the United States, South America, Asia, and Europe.

