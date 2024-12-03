News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

The Rescignos Holiday Comedy Show: Franklincense Comes to the Black Box

The performance is on December 14 at 8:00pm.

By: Dec. 03, 2024
The Rescignos Holiday Comedy Show: Franklincense Comes to the Black Box Image
The Black Box will present The Rescignos: Franklincense, a brand new iteration of Paul Rescigno and Robbie Rescigno’s acclaimed holiday comedy show on December 14 at 8:00pm.

For over a decade the Rescigno brothers have performed a brand new holiday show in NYC, and this year they are bringing another new holiday show to Franklin. Critic Roy Sander writes of the show, "Brilliant...I would be hard put to think of anyone I would rather be entertained by for an hour than The Rescignos." Cabaret Scenes' Rob Lester says, "The Rescigno twins raise sibling squabbling to an art form." Paul and Robbie add, "We also look pretty good in our sweater vests." This show is rated PG-13.

In addition to their theater, film, and TV credits, Paul and Robbie have appeared together on THE BLACK BOX stage in the Franklin Performing Arts Company productions of The Drowsy Chaperone, Sweeney Todd, and Something Rotten!. Additionally, Paul starred in Buyer & Cellar and Robbie in Bright Star, Proof, and Violet. While performing in Franklin, the Rescignos have guest taught classes for the Franklin School for the Performing Arts and Dean College. 




