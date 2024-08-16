The Music of WICKED comes to The Black Box in Franklin

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Black Box will bring back THE BLACK BOX Sings… Concert Series outside under the stars this summer.

On August 17th at 8:00pm, THE BLACK BOX Sings… WICKED. Pianist Austin Davy from the Wicked tour accompanies an FPAC all-star cast featuring Katie Gray as Elphaba, Ali Funkhouser as Glinda, Nick Paone as The Wizard, Myranda Rose Silva as Nessarose, Hallie Wetzell as Madame Morrible, and Tim Ayres-Kerr as Boq. Join us at TBB for a celebration of the music of WICKED and the story of the Witches of Oz.

Modeled after the popular cabaret series “54 Sings” at 54 Below in NYC, THE BLACK BOX continues THE BLACK BOX Sings… Series this August. The series celebrates the music of musicals, composers, and artists sung by Franklin Performing Arts Company favorites. Table seating and general seating are available. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved inside.

Tickets and more information are available at THEBLACKBOXonline.com or by calling the box office at 508-528-3370. THE BLACK BOX is located at 15 W. Central Street in downtown Franklin, MA.





