The Music Of Taylor Swift Comes To The Black Box This Week

A cast of Franklin Performing Arts Company favorites will pay tribute to the most-streamed artist on Spotify: Grammy Award-winner Taylor Swift!

By: Aug. 06, 2024
The Music Of Taylor Swift Comes To The Black Box This Week Image
THE BLACK BOX Sings… Taylor Swift on August 11th at 7:00pm at THE BLACK BOX outside under the stars. A cast of Franklin Performing Arts Company favorites will pay tribute to the most-streamed artist on Spotify: Grammy Award-winner Taylor Swift! Table seating and general seating are available. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved inside.

The talented lineup of singers includes Caitlin Beirne, Dan Callaway, Ali Funkhouser, April Lisette, DJ Ormond, Julia Ormond, Shaun Ormond, Myranda Rose Silva, Johanna Stipetic, Isis Wilson, Erin Belger, Tzintli Cerda, Anya Fox, Devin Curley, Devin DeAngelis, Ani Corkran, and Baree Frigon. They will be joined for one song by a group of students from the Franklin School for the Performing Arts who will participate in a Taylor Swift-themed Musical Theater Workshop with Ali Funkhouser on the day of the concert. 

Modeled after the popular cabaret series “54 Sings” at 54 Below in NYC, THE BLACK BOX continues THE BLACK BOX Sings… Series this August. The series celebrates the music of musicals, composers, and artists sung by Franklin Performing Arts Company favorites. Table seating and general seating are available. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved inside. 

Tickets and more information are available at THEBLACKBOXonline.com or by calling the box office at 508-528-3370. THE BLACK BOX is located at 15 W. Central Street in downtown Franklin, MA. 




