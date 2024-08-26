The Hanover Theatre to Hold Youth Performer Auditions For THE NUTCRACKER And A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Hanover Theatre is looking for stars to light up the stage this holiday season! The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts is holding youth performer auditions for the 17th annual production of A Christmas Carol and the stunning ballet, The Nutcracker, on Sunday, September 8, 2024.

Auditions for youth roles in A Christmas Carol, generously sponsored by Assumption University, will be held on September 8 from 12:30-5:30 PM. Auditions will take place by appointment at The Hanover Theatre Conservatory and Event Center located at 551 Main Street in Worcester. Children ages 5 and up are welcome to sign up. Walk-ins will also be permitted. Youth performers with South Asian heritage are encouraged to audition for members of the Cratchit Family. All auditioners should prepare a set of provided sides and a brief song, such as one verse of Deck the Hall. Auditioners may choose to complete a self-tape, which must be submitted by September 8 at 2 PM. Some roles may be invited to callbacks on Tuesday, September 10 (in-person or virtual).

For audition and show information, visit TheHanoverTheatre.org. Please direct additional questions about A Christmas Carol auditions to auditions@thehanovertheatre.org.

Auditions for The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory's production of The Nutcracker, generously sponsored by Berkshire Bank, will also be held on Sunday, September 8 on The Hanover Theatre's main stage located at 2 Southbridge Street in Worcester.

Auditions will be split by age group:

9AM-11AM: Ages 13+

11:30 AM - 1 PM: Ages 10-12

1:15PM-3PM: Ages 7-9

Dancers auditioning must be registered online for auditions, available to attend all of production week (November 23-December 1, 2024) and at least 7 years of age by Labor Day. Auditions will follow the structure of a technical ballet class. Dancers will be assessed by technique, skill level and ability. Dancers with two or more years of pointe training should bring their pointe shoes. Callback sessions will be held later in the afternoon on September 8, so please prepare accordingly.

Audition materials and detailed information can be found online at TheHanoverTheatre.org/conservatory. Please direct any questions about Nutcracker auditions to Kim Pheymannicie, School Programs Manager and Youth Ballet Stage Manager, Kpheymannicie@thehanovertheatre.org.

Photo credit: David Costa Photography

