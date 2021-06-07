The GroovaLottos to Perform at Payomet Arts Center

Multi-Grammy nominated ensemble, The GroovaLottos will bring their brand of soul-funk to the Payomet Arts Center on June 19th, at 7pm. Tickets are $20 general and $17 for members.

The GroovaLottos are a Grammy nominated, soul-funk ensemble, created by and composed of veteran studio session and touring players and singers. As a 'phunkee' fellowship of musical journeymen, they are on a mission to bring the soul vibe to every show and party they play. Comprised of Chuck V on bass, Mwalim DaPhunkee Professor on keys and vocals, and The ZYG 808 on drums and vocals; The GroovaLottos are a pioneering force in the 'Southcoast Thump & Soul' music movement and have been streaming around the world with their monthly releases of grooves for the masses on all platforms.

Payomet audiences have come to expect national talent on the local stage. Our summer venue and season can be summed up as "small tent, big shows." Our theater productions include fully staged Shakespeare productions and showcase emerging professional actors. Likewise, our 40-plus or 50-plus music concerts each year include many Grammy winners and internationally renowned artists.

