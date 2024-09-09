The Eric Carle Museum Of Picture Book Art Announces Major Acquisition Of Artwork By Jerry Pinkney

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art (The Carle) has announced a major acquisition of artwork by Caldecott Medalist Jerry Pinkney. The acquisition from the Pinkney family includes Pinkney's iconic 2009 cover illustration for the Caldecott Medal-winning book, The Lion & the Mouse (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers), plus 39 related works of art from the book, including 15 published illustrations and 24 preliminary sketches. The artwork debuts in a special presentation at the museum on September 7, 2024. The Carle is the premiere museum in the United States dedicated solely to picture book art. It collects, preserves, and exhibits original art; encourages guests of all ages to read and create art; and fosters an ever-growing audience passionate about picture book art worldwide.

Jerry Pinkney (1940-2021) was a brilliant artist and storyteller who changed the course of children's literature. He influenced millions of young readers and entire generations of up-and-coming illustrators. In addition to his books celebrating African American history and culture, Pinkney also loved fairy tales, particularly Aesop's Fables, from which the Lion and the Mouse is derived. One of his trademarks was to take famous tales, stories that often traded in racist stereotypes, and reinterpret them. As an individual and as an artist, Pinkney always had hope for a better future. He was a founding trustee of The Carle, and the 2014 Carle Honors Artist. His work has been exhibited at The Carle dozens of times, and he was a frequent speaker at the museum. For many years, Pinkney served on the Museum's Collections Committee, where he led efforts to diversify The Carle's holdings and look at children's literature through the lens of representation.

Jerry Pinkney's cover for The Lion & the Mouse is legendary. Realistically rendered in graphite, watercolor, and colored pencil, the lion's velvety fur and cascading halo of hair appear soft enough to touch. Jerry, a master of anthropomorphism, depicts a lion with quizzical arched eyebrows and a sideward glance, inviting us into his wordless picture book. The publisher's courageous decision not to overlay type on the cover serves to focus all attention on the majestic creature; there is nothing to compete with the lion's noble presence. It is a portrait of immediacy, power, and personality.

“We are very excited to acquire Jerry Pinkney's cover image for The Lion & the Mouse,” says executive director Jennifer Schantz. “The Carle is the international champion of picture book art and adding Jerry's work to our permanent collections will deepen our holdings of visionary artists and allow our visitors and scholars to glimpse the masterful illustration of the ferocious lion in the richly conceived favorite adaptation of Aesop's Fables.”

“On behalf of the Pinkney family, we're pleased and honored to have Jerry's The Lion & the Mouse find its home at The Carle,” says Gloria Jean Pinkney, Jerry's wife and creative collaborator for more than 60 years. “Jerry believed deeply in The Carle's mission. As a wordless picture book, The Lion & the Mouse illuminates Jerry's unwavering commitment to reaching the hearts of children through the power of visual literacy, and art's ability to transform and inspire.”

The Carle led a successful campaign to acquire Pinkney's The Lion & the Mouse. It was met with great enthusiasm by the museum's collections committee and numerous friends. The museum is grateful for the generous supporters who made this important acquisition possible.

Pinkney's cover for The Lion & the Mouse will be on display at The Carle from September 7, 2024 through March 9, 2025 as part of the installation “Recent Acquisition: Jerry Pinkney's Lion and the Mouse.”

About Jerry Pinkney

Over a career spanning 69 years, Jerry Pinkney became one of the most revered and respected children's book illustrators in America, if not the world. His evocative drawings and paintings won him international acclaim and brought more than 100 children's books to life. As one of America's preeminent Black illustrators, many of his books prominently featured Black characters, Black history and culture, with the underlying goal of dignifying African American images. His books have been translated into 16 languages and published in 14 countries. He was the recipient of the Randolph Caldecott Medal, five Caldecott Honors, five New York Times “Best Illustrated Books," five Coretta Scott King Illustrator Awards, and four Coretta Scott King Honor Awards. On October 20, 2021, Jerry Pinkney passed peacefully at the age of 81.

About The Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art

Founded by Eric and Barbara Carle in 2002, The Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art is the international champion of picture book art. Situated on 7.5 acres in Amherst, Massachusetts, The Carle houses a rich and deep collection of art of more than 300 picture book artists, including Eric Carle (The Very Hungry Caterpillar), and illuminates its collection through exhibitions, education, programming, and art-making—making it a critical resource for picture book artists and authors, and art-loving communities locally, nationally, and abroad. The Carle's mission is to elevate picture book art and inspire a love of art, art creation, and reading. Since opening its doors more than 20 years ago, The Carle has welcomed more than one million visitors—plus more than four million additional museumgoers who have enjoyed its touring exhibitions around the world.

