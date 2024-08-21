The Coolidge Launches 70mm Film Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Coolidge Corner Theatre has announced a “Cinema in 70mm” film series to take place in September 2024. The Coolidge’s historic, 440-seat Moviehouse 1 will be outfitted to show 70mm prints of the following classic films:

The Master (2012, dir. Paul Thomas Anderson) -Fri, Sep 6 & Tues, Sept 10 at 7:30pm

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968, dir. Stanley Kubrick) -Sat, Sept 7 & Weds, Sept 11 at 7:30pm

Airport (1970, dir. George Seaton) - Sun, Sept 8 at 2pm

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood (2019, dir. Quentin Tarantino) - Sat, Sept 14 & Weds, Sept 18 at 7:30pm

Lawrence of Arabia (1962, dir. David Lean) - Sun, Sept 15 at 2pm

Vertigo (1958, dir. Alfred Hitchcock) - Fri, Sept 13 & Tues, Sept 17 at 7:30pm

The Sound of Music (1965, dir. Robert Wise) - Sun, Sept 22 at 2pm

Inception (2010, dir. Christopher Nolan) - Sat, Sept 21 & Weds, Sept 25 at 7:30pm

Spartacus (1960, dir. Stanley Kubrick) - Fri, Sept 20 & Mon, Sept 23 at 7:30pm

In addition, the Coolidge will offer an education seminar prior to VERTIGO on Tuesday, September 17. During the seminar, Coolidge lead projectionist Tom Welch will give a hands-on introduction to 70mm film.

70mm is a specialty large gauge film format that has always promised—and delivered—an exhilarating and immersive experience at the cinema. Known for its impressive image and sound quality, 70mm surged in popularity during the 1960s with large-scale epics like Lawrence of Arabiaand Spartacus, and has more recently been embraced by auteur filmmakers like Christopher Nolan, Paul Thomas Anderson, Quentin Tarantino, and Jordan Peele.

In 2023, the Coolidge announced the launch of a “Film Forever Fund”, dedicated to keeping celluloid film projection alive and well in Greater Boston. Proceeds from this fund help cover shipping costs, projector maintenance, and the continued training and mentorship of highly-skilled projectionists.

“Cinema in 70mm brings a truly unparalleled movie-going experience to our audiences, “ commented Coolidge Program Director Mark Anastasio. “This astonishing format provides unmatched image clarity, richer colors, and more expansive aspect ratios which bring the viewer that much deeper into each of these incredible stories”.

The series is co-presented by Screen Boston, an online guide to repertory listings and special screenings at Greater Boston's independent theaters.

The Coolidge’s screens are accessible by elevators. All are also equipped with a variety of options for patrons that are hard of hearing, deaf, blind, and/or visually impaired. For questions about accessibility or to request any special accommodations, please email info@coolidge.org.

All screenings take place at 7pm unless otherwise indicated; for tickets and showtimes, please visit coolidge.org. The Coolidge Corner Theatre is located at 290 Harvard Street, Brookline, MA. Unless otherwise noted, tickets are $23 general admission and $20 for Coolidge members

Comments