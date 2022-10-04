The Company Theatre to Present SWEENEY TODD This Month

Sweeney Todd, the Demon Barber of Fleet Street, the eight Tony award winning musical by Stephen Sondheim, portrays the legend of a bogeyman called Sweeney Todd. Clever lyrics, twists and turns abound as Sweeney Todd opens a barber shop of horrors and teams up with the quirky Mrs. Lovett, who runs a very unreputable pie shop. This musical thriller is noteworthy for its macabre, dark humor. "There's no place like London..." as the lyrics go, especially on a foggy night as the vengeful barber seeks retribution for a horrible wrong done to his family in the late 19th century.

Sally Forrest's directorial experience shines through as the actors deftly portray this dark and gruesome operetta with haunting lyrics and a demanding musical score. A cast of 23 and an orchestra of 16 are under the musical direction of Steve Bass. Bri Plummer returns to The Company Theatre to share her expertise in elaborate and unique costume design. Ryan Barrow's creative revolving sets become an integral part of the production with constant changes and detailed special effects. Maryann Zschau of Weymouth and Peter Adams of Salem are featured as Mrs. Lovett and Sweeney Todd. The sailor Anthony Hope, who is in love with the Judge's ward, is played by Shayan Sobhian of Cohasset. An actor of both stage and screen, Sobhian was most recently seen in his pivotal role in DC's Legends of Tomorrow on The CW Network, which ran for four seasons.

"The challenge in directing Sweeney Todd has been to keep the momentum building to give the audience an enjoyable thrill!" remarked Forrest. "My hope is that we will take you on a fun-filled, yet very dark ride."

Sweeney Todd, the Demon Barber of Fleet Street opens Friday, October 7, and runs through Sunday, October 23rd with evening and matinée performances. General admission tickets are $48 and premium seating tickets are $56. For a complete list of showtimes, to purchase tickets, or for more information, visit www.companytheatre.com or call the box office at 781-871-2787 (open Mondays 10:00-5:00, Thursdays 11:00-6:00 and two hours before performances).