The Company Theatre to Present KINKY BOOTS This Summer

The Company Theatre will present its summer production of the Tony Award-winning musical Kinky Boots. This highly anticipated production offers audiences a spectacular blend of a pop music score, upbeat dance, and heartfelt storytelling.

Kinky Boots, with music and lyrics by the legendary icon Cyndi Lauper and a book by acclaimed playwright Harvey Fierstein, tells the uplifting and inspirational story of Charlie Price. Charlie inherits his father's struggling shoe factory which is on the verge of bankruptcy. While trying to save the family business and live up to his father's legacy, he forms an unlikely partnership with cabaret performer and drag queen, Lola, to produce a line of fabulous high-heeled boots. In the process, Charlie and Lola discover they have more in common than they realize.

The Company Theatre's production will feature a dynamic cast of New England talent. Red hot choreography and staging by Sally Forrest, an energized pop score under the direction of Robert McDonough, and dazzling costume design by Joe Michienzie bring this show to life.

"We are incredibly excited to bring Kinky Boots to our stage," said Zoe Bradford, award-winning director, playwright and co-founder of The Company Theatre. "The show's themes of acceptance, diversity, and self-expression resonate deeply with our mission to present inclusive and thought-provoking productions. This true tale is a crowd pleaser that will have audiences dancing in the aisles!"

Kinky Boots opens Friday, July 26, and runs through Sunday, August 18. There are evening and matinée performances available. Admission tickets are $50. Premium seating is available for $58. For a complete list of showtimes, to purchase tickets, or for more information, visit www.companytheatre.com or call the box office at 781-871-2787.

