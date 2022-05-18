The Cape Playhouse Is Back And Opens The 2022 Season With GREASE!

The Cape Playhouse is back - and better than ever - with a full season of fabulous theatre for 2022. New Artistic Director David Elliott gets things off to a rip-roaring start with a three-week run of Grease, which opens June 1st on the iconic and historic stage in Dennis Village.

"We are thrilled to be opening the Playhouse doors in June with Grease. We know that people are eager to experience the joy of live theatre again and the Playhouse setting makes the experience all the more memorable - and what better way to kick-off the summer than with one of the most enjoyable musicals of all time.", explained Executive Director, Nora Carey.

The Cape Playhouse welcomes the return of Director Joyce Chittick to usher in the first show, which celebrates Grease's 50th anniversary. Chittick is a three-time Grease veteran, having worked on the reality television show, Grease: You're the One That I Want!, the 2007 Broadway Revival, and the National Tour. At the Playhouse, Joyce directed A Chorus Line in 2019 and choreographed South Pacific in 2018. Joyce and her husband, Rick Faugno, the show's choreographer, will share behind the scene tales of "putting on" Grease during a 30-minute complimentary Talk Back session following the matinee performance on June 1.

"I am honored to be the next artistic steward of this historic playhouse and am so thrilled to be a part of continuing the legacy of making the Cape Playhouse a destination for great theatre. We have a marvelous season in store; replete with incredibly talented and award-winning artists and a line-up of shows that will both engage the audience and be enormously entertaining!" say David Elliot, Artistic Director. "The Playhouse is delighted to welcome back Joyce Chittick as director and Ann Ngaire Martin. Ann was one of the original Broadway company members of Grease, came to the Cape Playhouse in 1980 to play Sandy, and now returns to play Miss Lynch."

Following Grease, the Playhouse's 96th Summer Season boasts an amazing lineup with Noel Coward's Private Lives, (June 22-July 2), the beloved Always Patsy Cline (July 6-16), the contemporary comedy, God of Carnage (July 20-30), the musical An American in Paris (August 3-13), and keeping with the Playhouse's tradition of producing a murder-mystery, Murder on the Orient Express is on track (August 17th-27th).

This year for the first time, the Cape Playhouse extends its season into September with the enchanting musical The Fantasticks, which will run from September 7-24.

The Cape Playhouse has also announced its summer offerings for youth with an expansion of its Theatre School for 6 to 16 years old. Each two-week session is themed - following a popular Broadway show from Disney's Little Mermaid Jr. to Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical Jr. The course culminates with a live show performed by the student for family and friends.

In addition, the popular Friday morning Stage Shows for children will start on July 8th with Magic & Beyond performed by David Garrity and will continue until August 26. Each show is presented at 9:30am and 11:30am.Tickets are $16.50 per person.

Full Season Subscriptions (6 shows), Flex Passes (3 shows), Single tickets - as well as youth programs - are available for purchase online at CapePlayhouse.com, by phone at 508.385.3911, or in person at The Cape Playhouse Box Office as of May 26th.