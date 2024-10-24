The Boston Symphony Orchestra Presents World Premieres At Free Chamber Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Boston Symphony Orchestra has announced a free chamber concert on Saturday, November 23 at 2 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal Church in Jamaica Plain.

The musical program, unique within the BSO's 2024-25 offerings in the community, will be led by BSO Assistant Conductor Samy Rachid. It is comprised of three world premieres of BSO commissions for chamber orchestra by acclaimed local composers Andrew List, Elena Roussanova, and Julius P. Williams. In addition to holding positions on the Berklee School of Music faculty, each composer is a member of the Jamaica Plain community, and their pieces explore the Boston neighborhood's history, character, and geography. Tickets to the concert are free and must be reserved in advance at bso.org.

About the Composers and Program

Award-winning composer Andrew List, composer-in-residence at the Zodiac Music Academy, composes music in many different genres, including orchestral works, string quartet, vocal, choral music, opera, music for children, solo works, and a variety of chamber ensembles. His three-movement chamber symphony The Emerald Necklace celebrates the beloved park and waterway system designed by Frederick Law Olmsted that winds its way through Jamaica Plain and other Boston neighborhoods. Each movement of the symphony is inspired by a concept used by Olmstead while designing the park: “Compression,” “Release,” and “Surprise.”

A winner of The American Prize in Composition—Orchestra Division, Elena Roussanova is a composer, pianist, and educator originally from Moscow, Russia. Legendary former BSO music director and prolific commissioner of new music Serge Koussevitzky, whose 150th anniversary of birth the BSO has celebrated throughout 2024, is the subject of her symphonic chamber poem Journey to a New Land. The piece incorporates Russian, European, and American musical influences, portraying Koussevitzky's early career and eventual relocation to Boston. In paying tribute to Koussevitzky, whose first American residence was in Jamaica Plain, Roussanova considers the theme of immigration that is central to the neighborhood's history and culture.

Named one of the Top 30 Professionals of the Year in 2022 by Musical America, Julius P. Williams is an award-winning conductor, composer, recording artist, educator, author, and pianist. His piece Songs of My Culture: A Tribute to Maude Cuny Hare honors the trailblazing musician, scholar, and activist with deep ties to Jamaica Plain. A descendant of former slaves, Cuny Hare initially moved to Boston in 1890 to attend New England Conservatory. Williams' piece, which incorporates diverse African and African American folk styles, reflects Cuny Hare's “lifelong dream to catalogue and display the music of Africa and the African American culture.”

Each piece will be performed by a 14-player chamber orchestra including members of the BSO led by BSO Assistant Conductor Samy Rachid.

Program Details

Saturday, November 23, 2024

2:00 p.m.

St. John's Episcopal Church, 1 Roanoke Ave., Jamaica Plain

Soundscapes of Jamaica Plain: A Free Chamber Ensemble Concert

Featuring members of the Boston Symphony Orchestra

Samy Rachid, conductor

Julius Williams Songs for my Culture (World Premiere; BSO Commission)

Elena ROUSSANOVA Journey to a New Land: An Homage to Serge Koussevitzky (World Premiere; BSO Commission)

Andrew LIST The Emerald Necklace (World Premiere; BSO Commission)

Tickets to the November 23 concert are free and must be reserved ahead of time. To reserve your ticket, visit our website.

Each year, the BSO offers a variety of free concerts in venues throughout Greater Boston. This includes eight upcoming programs in the Community Chamber Concerts series, which bring chamber groups of BSO musicians to perform hourlong concerts in smaller venues, as well as A Tribute to Duke Ellington, a concert with the full BSO on Friday, November 8 at Boston Basilica. Tickets to each concert are free and must be reserved ahead of time at bso.org.

BSO musicians have already performed three Community Chamber Concerts this season, including a concert at Jamaica Plain's St. John's Episcopal church on October 13, 2024, which marked their first time performing in that venue.

In addition, in support of the BSO's yearlong Koussevitzky 150 celebration, the Associates of the Boston Public Library is offering free programs through its 2024 Pierce Performance Series at the Central Library in Copley Square. The BPL houses the Koussevitzky Special Collection, which includes 2,500 annotated scores, photographs, and ephemera. The remaining two programs (on Oct 29. and Nov. 19 at 6 p.m.) combine speaking presentations with musical performances by BSO players. View program details and register for free tickets here.

Comments