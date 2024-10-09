The 4th Annual Edgar Allan Poe Double Header To Return To The Jean McDonough Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On the heels of a riveting season opener of Arthur Miller's The Crucible, The Hanover Theatre Repertory (THT Rep) will present the 4th Annual Edgar Allan Poe Double Header at the Jean McDonough Arts Center October 31 - November 2, 2024. These performances will be preceded by a debut visit to Cape Ann in partnership with Gloucester Stage Company October 25-27, 2024.

Tickets are on sale now!

Originally produced in 2020, this 60-minute solo show is staged as a séance in the BrickBox Theater, where audiences are invited to conjure two of Poe's most notorious narrators.

At times dark and darkly funny, The Edgar Allan Poe Double Header was created by THT Rep Artistic Director Livy Scanlon, who continues to perform the show every October.

"Halloween is my favorite holiday," explains Scanlon, "which makes it all the more special to perform this show. I am profoundly grateful for the audiences who have made the Poe Double Header a successful annual event and look forward to bewitching them again this year."

Led by Production Stage Manager, Jane Siebels, with costume design by Chelsea Kerl, lighting design by Brenda Shepard and sound design by Steve Shepard, this macabre retelling is a must-see spectacle. In her BroadwayWorld.com review, Nancy Grossman notes that "Scanlon's brilliant portrayals are enhanced by the stellar work of the creative team."

This exhilarating THT Rep production of Edgar Allen Poe Double Header will be haunting patrons in Cape Ann at Gloucester Stage Company October 25-27.

Gloucester Stage Company Tickets to the show are on sale now!

October 25th 2024, 7:30 pm October 26th 2024, 7:30 pm October 27th 2024, 3 pm

On Halloween and beyond, catch the 4th Annual Edgar Allan Poe Double Header in downtown Worcester at the Jean McDonough Arts Center on 20B Franklin Street! Tickets are on sale now.

October 31st 2024, 7 pm

November 1st 2024, 7:30 pm

November 2nd 2024, 7:30 pm

THT Rep creates a diverse range of theatrical experiences, showcasing the talent of remarkable artists while making space for audiences of all ilk. Equitable ticket pricing is available on a tiered scale ranging from $12-$200. Audience members are trusted to use the honor system, choosing their ticket price based on their ability to give back and help sustain the future of THT Rep.

For tickets call The Hanover Theatre's box office at 877.571.7469 or visit TheHanoverTheatre.org.

Comments