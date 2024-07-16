Tanglewood Music Center To Present An Evening Of Silent Film At The Coolidge Corner Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tanglewood, one of the country's most acclaimed music festivals and summer home of both the Boston Symphony Orchestra (BSO) and the BSO's summer academy for advanced musical training, the Tanglewood Music Center (TMC), will be taking the show on the road this summer with a performance of their beloved Silent Film Project at Brookline's iconic Coolidge Corner Theatre (CCT) on Tuesday, August 20 at 7pm.

“An Evening of Silent Film with Tanglewood Music Center'' is a collaboration between the TMC and the Tanglewood Learning Institute (TLI) that features original music by TMC Composition Fellows, written during their summer studies at Tanglewood, to accompany short silent films. These completely new musical scores are performed live by TMC Conducting Fellows and members of the TMC's New Fromm Players, a group comprised of musicians of recent TMC alumni who have distinguished themselves in the performance of new music.

This year's Silent Film Project includes selections by visionary filmmakers Maya Deren, Buster Keaton, and Larry Jordan, as well as a filmed performance of Lady of the Camellias (created by Antony Tudor for New York City Ballet in 1951; the two leads—Diana Adams and Hugh Laing—were engaged by Jacob's Pillow to present the final pas de deux there the following season). Titles and details are as follows:

Ritual in Transfigured Time / Dir: Maya Deren / 1946 / 14 1⁄2 minutes

Hamfat Asfar / Dir: Lawrence Jordan / 1965 / 13 minutes / Animated

The Balloonatic / Dir: Buster Keaton / 1923 / 22 minutes

Lady of the Camellias / created by Antony Tudor for New York City Ballet / 1951 / 6 minutes

Ed Gazouleas, Director of the Tanglewood Music Center, said “"Young musicians come from all over the world to study at the Tanglewood Music Center and we are proud to send a group of creative young people to the Coolidge this summer. The silent film project brings together composers, conductors and instrumentalists in a cross-disciplinary exploration of film and original music. We can't wait to share this innovative program with Boston audiences. We are thrilled to extend our partnership here with Jacob's Pillow, whose treasured archive provided one of the silent films used in this performance."

“We are delighted to partner with Tanglewood Music Center for what we hope will be the first of many fruitful collaborations”, remarked Katherine Tallman, Executive Director & CEO of the Coolidge Corner Theatre. “We are proud to showcase these visionary works of cinema on our big screen, especially as accompanied by original compositions and performances by fellows of the Tanglewood Music Center, some of the most talented young musicians in the world. This program speaks to the vitality of both of our art forms, and we are thrilled to be able to share it with audiences in Greater Boston.”

The Coolidge's screens are accessible by elevators. All are also equipped with a variety of options for patrons that are hard of hearing, deaf, blind, and/or visually impaired. For questions about accessibility or to request any special accommodations, please email info@coolidge.org.

The Coolidge Corner Theatre is located at 290 Harvard Street, Brookline, MA. Tickets for this event are $35 general admission and $32 for Coolidge members.

ABOUT THE COOLIDGE CORNER THEATRE

The nonprofit Coolidge Corner Theatre is a premier American independent cinema renowned for its curated feature film programming and innovative signature educational, cultural, and entertainment programs. A beloved movie house, the Coolidge welcomes over 225,000 patrons per year and has been pleasing audiences with the best in cinematic entertainment since 1933

In addition to showcasing the best in contemporary independent cinema, the Coolidge has developed a wide range of programing to reach all sectors of the community, including: Big Screen Classics, After Midnite, Science on Screen, Cinema Jukebox, PANORAMA, The Sounds of Silents, Kids' Shows, Rewind!, and adult education film classes. The Coolidge hosts several prominent film festivals and has welcomed film luminaries such as Meryl Streep, Werner Herzog, Ruth E. Carter, Jane Fonda, Liv Ullmann, Ethan Hawke, Daniels, Steven Soderbergh, and more. For more information, visit coolidge.org.

ABOUT TANGLEWOOD

Tanglewood, one of the country's premier summer music festivals and summer home of the Boston Symphony Orchestra since 1937, is located in the Berkshire Hills of Lenox and Stockbridge, Massachusetts. Tanglewood is also the home of the Tanglewood Music Center, the acclaimed summer music academy founded by Serge Koussevitzky in 1940. Launched in 2019 with the opening of the Linde Center for Music and Learning, the Tanglewood Learning Institute in collaboration with the newly announced Humanities Institute offer dynamic and leading-edge performances and events connecting audiences with musicians, artists, students, scholars, and cultural leaders through wide-ranging humanities-focused programs.

Comments