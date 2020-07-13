Tanglewood 2020 Online Festival Announces Week Three Programming

The Tanglewood 2020 Online Festival is a groundbreaking digital series of audio and video streams featuring newly created content being recorded at Tanglewood's Linde Center in July alongside previously recorded material from Tanglewood being released for the first time.

The Boston Symphony Orchestra's first-ever Tanglewood digital festival-designed to capture the beauty and spirit of the Tanglewood grounds-will feature artists and programs of the originally announced 2020 Tanglewood season, among other content. Click here to view a quote from BSO Artistic Administrator and Director of Tanglewood Anthony Fogg.

In addition to the Tanglewood 2020 Online Festival free-of-charge offerings, other online programs ranging in price from $5 to $12 for a single stream, to $15 to $90 for multiple stream packages, are available for purchase via www.tanglewood.org.

The Tanglewood 2020 Online Festival is being offered in response to continuing concerns over the spread of COVID-19 and official crowd restriction policies that have necessitated the cancellation of the festival's live performance series.



RECITALS FROM THE WORLD STAGE SERIES: LUTHER AND ARTHUR JUSSEN, PIANISTS

Wednesday, July 15, 8 p.m. - Hosted by Karen Allen, $8 for single video stream, $42 for series

The Dutch piano duo of brothers Lucas and Arthur Jussen perform a recital of music for piano four-hands at Amsterdam's Concertgebouw. Four-hand keyboard music epitomizes at-home music-making with family and friends, and all of these pieces stem from that tradition. Mozart spent his childhood performing piano four-hands music with his sister Nännerl; his D major sonata, written when he was 16, reflects this intimacy. Schubert's warmly passionate Fantasy in F minor is a late work dedicated to one of his own piano students, and Ravel wrote his delightful Mother Goose for the precocious children of a friend. The Polish composer Hanna Kulenty wrote VAN... in 2014 for the Jussen brothers themselves.

GREAT PERFORMERS IN RECITAL FROM TANGLEWOOD SERIES: PINCHAS ZUKERMAN AND AMANDA FORSYTH

Saturday, July 18, 8 p.m. - Hosted by Nicole Cabell, $12 for single video stream, $80 for series

Eminent violinist Pinchas Zukerman-a frequent performer at Tanglewood with the BSO as conductor as well as violin and viola soloist-is joined by his wife and regular recital partner, cellist Amanda Forsyth, in music from four different countries, including works by Kodály, Glière, Fauré, Paradis, and Beethoven.

BSO MUSICIANS IN RECITAL FROM TANGLEWOOD SERIES

Friday, July 17, 8 p.m. - Hosted by Lauren Ambrose, $5 for single video stream, $28 for series

In addition to working together in their usual large-ensemble setting, the BSO's individual musicians frequently perform as soloists or together in chamber music, a pursuit requiring a different, more intimate mode of musical collaboration. American composer Gabriela Lena Frank's music draws on and transcends her rich cultural heritage, which includes Peruvian, Chinese, and Eastern European Jewish elements. Performed by BSO violinist Lucia Lin, the first movement, "Prayer," of Frank's big solo violin Suite Mestiza was inspired by Peruvian religious songs on Quechua texts. Lin and BSO cellist Owen Young perform Maurice Ravel's Sonata for violin and cello, a varied, full-scale, four-movement work composed in memory of his colleague Claude Debussy. The German-born Charles Martin Loeffler was a member of the BSO violin section in its earliest decades and a mainstay of Boston's musical life until his death in 1935. His Two Rhapsodies are impressionistic instrumental revisions of pieces that began life as songs.





TLI CELEBRATES BEETHOVEN

Tuesday, July 14, 1 p.m. - Beethoven's Music and the Emerging Viennese Popular Style, $5 for single video stream, $20 for series

For this regular Tuesday-afternoon series, preeminent Beethoven scholars of our time lead video presentations and discussions in celebration of the 250th anniversary of Beethoven's birth. This week's presenter is Erica Buurman, Director of the Beethoven Center at San José State University and editor of The Beethoven Journal., whose talk will be followed by a live Q&A session with Tanglewood Learning Institute Director Sue Elliott. Video available July 14, 2020, at 1 p.m. through July 21, 2020.

TLI SHOPTALKS

Thursday, July 16, 1 p.m. - Cynthia Meyers BSO piccolo, and Robert Sheena, BSO English horn, $5 for single video stream, $32 for series

Thursday-afternoon ShopTalks feature candid, informal discussions on life, music, and the future of the field with conductors, composers, soloists, and unsung heroes. For this week, host and Tanglewood Learning Institute Director Sue Elliott interviews BSO wind players Cynthia Meyers and Robert Sheena about their careers, struggles, and successes, and their visions for the artform. Video available July 16, 2020, at 1 p.m. through July 23, 2020.



TANGLEWOOD FOR KIDS

Each week, we invite kids and their families to enjoy the sights and sounds of Tanglewood from the comfort of home through Tanglewood for Kids. To make the experience even more fun, we've included specially-created activities, crafts, recipes, and videos that you can explore while you're listening to the Boston Symphony Orchestra. This week: learn more about composers Ludwig van Beethoven and Dmitri Shostakovich through games and reading; make your own smartphone speaker to hear the music more clearly; enjoy a personal performance by BSO Principal Trumpet, Thomas Rolfs, and Boston Pops Conductor Keith Lockhart; and color a scene from the Tanglewood Grounds.



TANGLEWOOD MUSIC CENTER ORCHESTRA ENCORE PERFORMANCES

Monday, July 13, 8 p.m. - Hosted by Stefan Asbury with Edward Gazouleas FREE audio stream

This series of archival broadcasts from the Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra continues with an audio stream that begins with a performance from last August of Tchaikovsky's Serenade for Strings performed without conductor (coached by TMC faculty member/BSO violist Edward Gazouleas) and concludes with a performance from the 2016 Leonard Bernstein Memorial Concert of Brahms's Symphony No. 1 led by Andris Nelsons.

TLI MASTERPASS

Wednesday, July 15, 1 p.m. - TMC Vocal Class led by Stephanie Blythe, $5 for video stream, $32 for series

Award-winning opera singer, recitalist, and champion of American song, mezzo-soprano Stephanie Blythe is one of the most highly respected and critically acclaimed artists of her generation. In addition to her performing career, she is a faculty member of thea??Tanglewood Music Center, artistic director of the Fall Island Vocal Arts Seminar at the Crane School of Music, anda??artistic director of the Bard College Conservatory of Music Graduate Vocal Arts Program. TMC Associate Director Michael Nock is host.

BSO ENCORE PERFORMANCES FROM TANGLEWOOD SERIES



Sunday, July 19, 2:30 p.m. - Hosted by Jamie Bernstein FREE video stream

This warm and engaging August 17, 2013, program, led by BSO Conductor Emeritus Bernard Haitink, features German violinist Isabelle Faust in Mozart's Violin Concerto No. 5, nicknamed "Turkish" for the fiery music in its finale. Mozart wrote all five of his violin concertos in the mid-1770s, when he was in his late teens. Gustav Mahler's Fourth Symphony is the last of the trio of symphonies with vocal movements using texts from the German folk poetry collection Des Knaben Wunderhorn ("The Boy's Magic Horn"). By far Mahler's most gregarious symphony, the Fourth bursts with gorgeous melody and concludes with a setting for soprano and orchestra of the Wunderhorn text "Life in Heaven," sung in this performance by Swedish soprano Camilla Tilling.

TANGLEWOOD MUSIC CENTER CHAMBER CONCERTS

Sunday, July 19, 10 a.m. - Hosted by Norman Fischer with special guest Dawn Upshaw FREE audio stream

Under the leadership of soprano Dawn Upshaw, the TMC Vocal Arts Program offers singers diverse projects in the song, chamber, and contemporary repertoire, all of which are featured in this broadcast of performances from 2015 to 2019. Vocal Fellows begin their summer studying Bach's foundational cantatas under composer and Bach specialist John Harbison. Art song projects are drawn from both the old canon-like those of Viennese composer Josef Marx-and the new, as with Elizabeth Vercoe's wonderfully witty Irreveries from Sappho. Experience in new music is central for Vocal Fellows, who often give world premieres of works like Fred Lerdahl's sultry Fire and Ice, commissioned by the TMC for its 75th anniversary (and featuring BSO principal bass Edwin Barker). The fruits of essential collaborations between Vocal Fellows and their instrumental colleagues can be heard in performances of Britten's vivid Canticle V, Mahler's despairing Songs of a Wayfarer, and Schoenberg's searching String Quartet No. 2.

In addition to the weekly Monday evening Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra performances (8 p.m.) and Sunday morning Chamber Music concerts (10 a.m.), available for free through the Tanglewood 2020 Online Festival, the Tanglewood Music Center will offer private online classes to its 2020 class of Fellows made up of 140 talented young musicians from across the country and the around the world who had been invited to spend the summer advancing their skills under the tutelage of BSO musicians, TMC faculty, and many of the renowned artists performing at Tanglewood each summer (the class of 2020 has been invited back in summer 2021). This summer's online offerings for the TMC class of 2020 will include special masterclasses and seminars, as well as a chance to socialize with their classmates and participate in discussions on the challenges young musicians face today. During the week of July 13 there will be online classes in conducting, harp, percussion, voice, strings, woodwind, brass, and composition, as well as a music management seminar and masterclasses with pianist Kirill Gerstein, vocalist Stephanie Blythe, and cellist Norman Fischer

Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You