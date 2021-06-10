TITLE AND DEED Will Be Performed by Chester Theatre Company Next Week

Chester Theatre Company will present Massachusetts native Will Eno's Title and Deed at Hancock Shaker Village, 1843 W. Housatonic St., Pittsfield, MA, from June 16 through June 27.

A man has traveled to where we live, from somewhere undisclosed. Business or pleasure? Neither. Eno's script is bursting with moments that are simultaneously intriguing, amusing, and enigmatic.

Title and Deed stars James Barry, known to CTC audiences for his work in The Aliens, The Night Alive, and others. Keira Naughton, who was nominated for a Berkshire Theatre Critics' Award for her work on 2019's Curve of Departure, returns to direct.

Eno has written some new lines for this particular production that give a nod to the play being staged outside in a tent on the grounds of the historic Shaker village in the Berkshires.

"After all this time apart, I'm excited to join with audiences under our beautiful tent at Hancock Shaker Village," said Producing Artistic Director Daniel Elihu Kramer. "And who better than James Barry to welcome us all back together?"

Title and Deed is Barry's sixth production at CTC. He appeared in Wittenberg (2011), Arms on Fire (2013), Sister Play (2016), The Aliens (2018), and The Night Alive (2019). He is also known to local audiences for his work with Berkshire Theatre Group, where he directed productions of Working: A Musical (BroadwayWorld Best Director of a Musical, Berkshire Region 2019) and Million Dollar Quartet (Berkshire Theatre Critics Association Outstanding Direction of a Musical 2017). Barry has performed in over a dozen shows there including The Caretaker, A Thousand Clowns, Dream Play, and Naked. Other credits include Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson (The Public/Broadway), Million Dollar Quartet (1st National Tour), These Paper Bullets (Yale Rep/The Geffen/The Atlantic), and Difficult People (Hulu Original). He writes, records, and performs rock music as a solo artist and with the band Secret Pint, and he is currently working towards his MFA in Playwriting at Smith College.

The artistic and design team also includes Lara Dubin (Lighting Designer), Juliana von Haubrich (Set Designer), James McNamara (Sound Designer), Charles Schoonmaker (Costume Designer), and Leslie Sears (Stage Manager).

Some performances are already sold out, and audiences are advised to reserve early. Individual ticket prices are $47.50 and are available at the door or by calling the box office. Chester and Middlefield residents and those holding EBT cards may purchase $10 tickets, and members of the military and their families may purchase $15 tickets. Student Rush $10 tickets are available day of show. Tickets may be purchased online at chestertheatre.org, or by calling 413.354.7771. Special rates for groups of 10 or more are available.