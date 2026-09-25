THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW To Return To The Company Theatre This October

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The Rocky Horror Show will return to The Company Theatre, bringing its outrageous humor, infectious rock score and gloriously over-the-top characters to the stage just in time for spooky season.

Running October 2-18, Richard O'Brien's cult-favorite musical invites audiences into the strange and seductive world of Dr. Frank-N-Furter and his eccentric entourage for a night of rock 'n' roll, science fiction and theatrical mayhem.

The story begins when newly engaged Brad and Janet find themselves stranded with a flat tire on a dark and stormy night. Looking for help, they stumble upon the mysterious home of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, where an innocent knock at the door sends them into a wild night unlike anything they could have imagined. What follows is a deliberately campy collision of B-movie science fiction, gothic horror and glam rock, powered by memorable songs including 'Time Warp,' 'Sweet Transvestite' and 'Dammit Janet.'

First staged in 1973 and later adapted into the cult-classic film The Rocky Horror Picture Show, The Rocky Horror Show has attracted generations of fans with its irreverent humor, unforgettable music and celebration of individuality and self-expression.

For longtime fans, The Rocky Horror Show offers the chance to revisit a cult classic in the environment where it began: live theater. For those encountering Brad, Janet, Frank-N-Furter and the residents of the castle for the first time, no previous Rocky Horror experience is required - only a willingness to embrace the strange.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 36 Days 08 Hrs 02 Min 10 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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