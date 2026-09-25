 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW To Return To The Company Theatre This October

Director/choreographer Brad Reinking leads the production, which will feature performances throughout the month with a cast including Maeve Lowney as Janet.

By:
THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW To Return To The Company Theatre This October

The Rocky Horror Show will return to The Company Theatre, bringing its outrageous humor, infectious rock score and gloriously over-the-top characters to the stage just in time for spooky season.

Running October 2-18, Richard O'Brien's cult-favorite musical invites audiences into the strange and seductive world of Dr. Frank-N-Furter and his eccentric entourage for a night of rock 'n' roll, science fiction and theatrical mayhem.

The story begins when newly engaged Brad and Janet find themselves stranded with a flat tire on a dark and stormy night. Looking for help, they stumble upon the mysterious home of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, where an innocent knock at the door sends them into a wild night unlike anything they could have imagined. What follows is a deliberately campy collision of B-movie science fiction, gothic horror and glam rock, powered by memorable songs including 'Time Warp,' 'Sweet Transvestite' and 'Dammit Janet.'

First staged in 1973 and later adapted into the cult-classic film The Rocky Horror Picture Show, The Rocky Horror Show has attracted generations of fans with its irreverent humor, unforgettable music and celebration of individuality and self-expression.

For longtime fans, The Rocky Horror Show offers the chance to revisit a cult classic in the environment where it began: live theater. For those encountering Brad, Janet, Frank-N-Furter and the residents of the castle for the first time, no previous Rocky Horror experience is required - only a willingness to embrace the strange.

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on The Company Theatre
Upcoming Shows
Rocky Horror Show
Rocky Horror Show
10/2 - 10/18/2026
Beetlejuice Jr.
Beetlejuice Jr.
11/6 - 11/8/2026
Recent Articles
Denise Fennell to Bring LESSONS LEARNED AT THE TIME OF MY LIFE To The Company Theatre
Denise Fennell to Bring LESSONS LEARNED AT THE TIME OF MY LIFE To The Company Theatre
9/11/2026
JAGGED LITTLE PILL to Make South Shore Premiere at The Company Theatre
JAGGED LITTLE PILL to Make South Shore Premiere at The Company Theatre
7/6/2026

Local Shows
Bat Boy: The Musical in Boston Bat Boy: The Musical
Umbrella Arts (9/25-11/08)
Brian Henson's Puppet Up! in Boston Brian Henson's Puppet Up!
Boch Center Shubert Theatre (9/27-9/27)
Covenant in Boston Covenant
SpeakEasy Stage Company (9/25-10/17)
Monty Python's SPAMALOT in Boston Monty Python's SPAMALOT
Boch Center Wang Theatre (10/06-10/11) VIDEOS
The Norwegians in Boston The Norwegians
Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre (9/04-10/04)
An evening with LaChanze in Boston An evening with LaChanze
Berklee Performance Center (11/01-11/01)
BOUNCERS by John Godber in Boston BOUNCERS by John Godber
The Modern Theatre (10/01-10/24) PHOTOS
This Is Your Song: The Elton John Songbook in Boston This Is Your Song: The Elton John Songbook
Norton Singers (10/02-10/03) PHOTOS
The Rocky Horror Picture Show Spooktacular Tour with Patricia Quinn in Boston The Rocky Horror Picture Show Spooktacular Tour with Patricia Quinn
Emerson Colonial Theatre (10/27-10/27)
THT Rep presents the 6th Annual Edgar Allan Poe Double Header in Boston THT Rep presents the 6th Annual Edgar Allan Poe Double Header
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (10/28-11/01)
View All Shows Add a Show

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Buy Tickets