THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW To Return To The Company Theatre This October
Director/choreographer Brad Reinking leads the production, which will feature performances throughout the month with a cast including Maeve Lowney as Janet.
The Rocky Horror Show will return to The Company Theatre, bringing its outrageous humor, infectious rock score and gloriously over-the-top characters to the stage just in time for spooky season.
Running October 2-18, Richard O'Brien's cult-favorite musical invites audiences into the strange and seductive world of Dr. Frank-N-Furter and his eccentric entourage for a night of rock 'n' roll, science fiction and theatrical mayhem.
The story begins when newly engaged Brad and Janet find themselves stranded with a flat tire on a dark and stormy night. Looking for help, they stumble upon the mysterious home of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, where an innocent knock at the door sends them into a wild night unlike anything they could have imagined. What follows is a deliberately campy collision of B-movie science fiction, gothic horror and glam rock, powered by memorable songs including 'Time Warp,' 'Sweet Transvestite' and 'Dammit Janet.'
First staged in 1973 and later adapted into the cult-classic film The Rocky Horror Picture Show, The Rocky Horror Show has attracted generations of fans with its irreverent humor, unforgettable music and celebration of individuality and self-expression.
For longtime fans, The Rocky Horror Show offers the chance to revisit a cult classic in the environment where it began: live theater. For those encountering Brad, Janet, Frank-N-Furter and the residents of the castle for the first time, no previous Rocky Horror experience is required - only a willingness to embrace the strange.
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