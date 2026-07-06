JAGGED LITTLE PILL to Make South Shore Premiere at The Company Theatre

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The Company Theatre will present the South Shore premiere of Jagged Little Pill, the Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical inspired by Alanis Morissette's groundbreaking 1995 album. Opening Friday, July 24, the production runs through August 16 at The Company Theatre in Norwell.

Powered by Morissette's unforgettable songs, including "Ironic," "Hand in My Pocket," and "You Oughta Know", Jagged Little Pill tells the story of a seemingly perfect suburban family whose carefully constructed façade begins to unravel. As each family member confronts personal struggles, the musical explores timely and deeply human themes of identity, addiction, trauma, acceptance, and the enduring power of love and forgiveness.

"It is refreshing to be able to present a South Shore premiere of a cutting-edge musical that originated in Boston and became an international sensation," said Zoe Bradford, Co-Founder, Artistic Director, and President of The Company Theatre. "Alanis Morissette's dynamic music lends itself to powerful contemporary storytelling that feels every bit as relevant today as when these songs first defined a generation."

Directed by Zoe Bradford and Sally Ashton Forrest, the production combines electrifying choreography, dynamic performances, immersive projections, and Morissette's emotionally charged music to create an evening that is equal parts exhilarating and deeply moving. While the musical tackles challenging subjects, including mother-daughter relationships, queer identity, interracial adoption, addiction, sexual assault, and mental health, it does so with compassion, humor, and hope.

The production arrives at a moment when audiences continue to seek stories that reflect the complexities of modern life while offering empathy and connection. For Dana Sullivan, who stars as Mary Jane Healy, that's what makes Jagged Little Pill resonate so deeply.

Winner of multiple Tony and Grammy Awards, Jagged Little Pill transforms one of the most influential albums of the 1990s into a powerful contemporary musical that celebrates resilience, self-discovery, and the messy beauty of being human.

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