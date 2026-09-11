Denise Fennell to Bring LESSONS LEARNED AT THE TIME OF MY LIFE To The Company Theatre
Performances will take place on September 11 and 12.
Performer and comedian Denise Fennell will return to The Company Theatre in Norwell September 11 and 12 with Lessons Learned at the Time of My Life, a brand-new one-woman show blending comedy, storytelling, music and audience interaction.
For Fennell, who grew up in Newton's Nonantum neighborhood, the performances mark both the Company Theatre debut of the new show and a homecoming to a theater and New England audience that have played an important role in her career.
Unlike previous performances in which audiences have seen Fennell inhabit characters such as the nun in Late Night Catechism or the title character in The Bride, Lessons Learned at the Time of My Life puts Fennell herself center stage.
Written with her husband and inspired by Fennell's own life, the show looks back at growing up as a Gen X latchkey kid and forward to the unexpected experience of marrying at 50 and becoming a 'bonus' parent to two teenagers.
Along the way, Fennell explores the parental warnings, neighborhood experiences and generational touchstones that shaped her childhood and what happens when those lessons collide with marriage, parenting, aging and a dramatically different world.
The show is structured as a series of monologues that each arrive at a lesson before ultimately connecting. Fennell also explores more poignant experiences of family, midlife and grief while maintaining the comedic and interactive style familiar to her audiences.
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