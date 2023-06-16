THE MAD ONES at Studio Theatre Worcester

Special Offer: Studio Theatre Worcester presents The Mad Ones
Mad to live, mad to talk, mad to be saved...
18-year-old Samantha Brown sits in a hand-me-down car with the keys clutched in her hand. Caught between a yearning for the unknown and feeling bound by expectation, she telescopes back to a time before her world had fallen apart. As she relives her senior year, we meet Sam’s well-intentioned helicopter mother Bev and her high school sweetheart of a boyfriend Adam, but it’s her painfully alive best friend Kelly that haunts her. Kelly was everything Sam is not – impetuous and daring. She pushed Sam to break rules and do the unexpected. When Kelly is killed in a car wreck, Sam loses not only her best friend but also the part of herself that was learning to be brave. Now, Sam has to make a decision: Will she follow her mother’s dreams for her, or will she summon the courage to drive away from her friends and family into a future she can’t imagine?
The Mad Ones' story of two girls in a car overcoming their grief has inspired a bestselling cast album, thousands of performance videos, viral fan-art, and over 20 million views.
Tickets ON-SALE NOW!
https://www.studiotheatreworcester.org/tickets
Join us for special Post-Show Conversations with cast/crew and local mental health professionals discussing coping with grief following the June 18 & 23 performances.
All seats General Admission $25; Students $10.
Please see out site for additional reduced price ticket options.
