THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER to Honor Late Playwright Gip Hoppe at Cape Rep Theatre

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Cape Rep Theatre will continue its 2026 season with The Fall of the House of Usher, Gip Hoppe's adaptation of the Edgar Allan Poe short story, running September 30 through October 25 in the company's Indoor Theater in Brewster, Massachusetts.

James P. Byrne will direct the production, which Cape Rep is mounting in honor of Hoppe, who recently passed away. His adaptation was previously presented by the company in 1990 and became an early hit for the theater.

Hoppe's creative influence extended to generations of artists in Lower Cape theater, and Cape Rep has selected the work as a celebration of his early career and creative legacy.

The cast will feature Nathaniel Hall Taylor, Mike Steers, Jade Schuyler, Ari Lew, Colin Bourget, Jefferson Thomas, Jenn Pina, Jack Kerig and Julie Allen Hamilton.

The creative team includes scenic designer Ryan McGettigan, Costume Designer Cat Perry, lighting designer John Malinowski and sound designer and composer J Hagenbuckle, whose original music will be featured in the production. Kaleigh Mason will serve as stage manager.

Performances will take place Wednesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m., with additional 2 p.m. Saturday matinees on October 10, 17 and 24. The October 2 performance will be Pay-What-You-Like. Cape Cod Chronicle Night in the Barn will take place Thursday, October 1 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $40, with $30 tickets available for patrons ages 35 and younger. Student rush tickets will be available for half price at the door on the day of the performance.

The Fall of the House of Usher is part of Cape Rep's 41st season, which opened with the 25th anniversary production of 9-Ball and has also included The Real Inspector Hound and the Cape Cod premiere of Conor McPherson and Bob Dylan's Girl from the North Country. The season will conclude with the world premiere musical The Hundred Aker Wood, running November 12-December 13.

Cape Rep Theatre is located at 3299 Main Street in Brewster, Massachusetts. Tickets and additional information are available at Cape Rep Theatre or by calling 508-896-1888.

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