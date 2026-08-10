Photos: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY at Cape Rep Theatre

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Cape Rep Theatre is now presenting Girl from the North Country, written by Conor McPherson, music & lyrics by Bob Dylan; orchestrations and arrangements by Simon Hale with additional arrangements by Conor McPherson and Simon Hale. The show is directed by Maura Hanlon with musical direction by Scott Storr. Performances will run in Cape Rep's Indoor Theater through August 30. Get a first look at production photos!

The great Bob Dylan's remarkable music in Tony Award-winning arrangements by Simon Hale and acclaimed playwright Conor McPherson's compelling story set in Duluth, Minnesota, 1934.

The cast of this production features Lewis Wheeler, Amanda Collins, Elijah Corbin, Ian Hamilton, Zachary Johnson, Jack Kerig, Madison Mayer, Christina Monahan, Denise Page, Anthony Teixeira, and Cleo Zani. Joining the company in their Cape Rep debuts are Indya Cherise and Julius Williams.

The cast will be joined by a fantastic band orchestrated by Scott Storr (piano). You will recognize the Signature Sound and familiar faces of Susan Goldberg (bass), Chris Santos (percussion). They will be accompanied by Stephen Banville (guitar), Sara DeGraide (violin) and Yoko Waynen (violin).

Photo Credit: Bob Tucker / Focalpoint Studio



Madison Mayer, Christina Monahan, Denise Page, Elijah Corbin, Anthony Teixeira, Amanda Collins, Zack Johnson



Elijah Corbin, Denise Page, Anthony Teixeira, Indya Cherise



Ian Hamilton, Elijah Corbin, Anthony Teixeira, Cleo Zani, Indya Cherise, Madison Mayer, Amanda Collins, Christina Monahan, Jack Kerig, Julius P. Williams III



Julius P. Williams III, Indya Cherise



Elijah Corbin, Lewis D. Wheeler, Amanda Collins, Indya Cherise