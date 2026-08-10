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Photos: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY at Cape Rep Theatre

See Lewis Wheeler, Amanda Collins, Elijah Corbin, Ian Hamilton, and more on stage.

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Cape Rep Theatre is now presenting Girl from the North Country, written by Conor McPherson, music & lyrics by Bob Dylan; orchestrations and arrangements by Simon Hale with additional arrangements by Conor McPherson and Simon Hale. The show is directed by Maura Hanlon with musical direction by Scott Storr. Performances will run in Cape Rep's Indoor Theater through August 30. Get a first look at production photos!

The great Bob Dylan's remarkable music in Tony Award-winning arrangements by Simon Hale and acclaimed playwright Conor McPherson's compelling story set in Duluth, Minnesota, 1934. 

The cast of this production features Lewis Wheeler, Amanda Collins, Elijah Corbin, Ian Hamilton, Zachary Johnson, Jack Kerig, Madison Mayer, Christina Monahan, Denise Page, Anthony Teixeira, and Cleo Zani. Joining the company in their Cape Rep debuts are Indya Cherise and Julius Williams.

The cast will be joined by a fantastic band orchestrated by Scott Storr (piano). You will recognize the Signature Sound and familiar faces of Susan Goldberg (bass), Chris Santos (percussion). They will be accompanied by Stephen Banville (guitar), Sara DeGraide (violin) and Yoko Waynen (violin).

Photo Credit: Bob Tucker / Focalpoint Studio

Photos: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY at Cape Rep Theatre Image


Madison Mayer, Christina Monahan, Denise Page, Elijah Corbin, Anthony Teixeira, Amanda Collins, Zack Johnson

Photos: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY at Cape Rep Theatre Image


Elijah Corbin, Denise Page, Anthony Teixeira, Indya Cherise

Photos: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY at Cape Rep Theatre Image


Ian Hamilton, Elijah Corbin, Anthony Teixeira, Cleo Zani, Indya Cherise, Madison Mayer, Amanda Collins, Christina Monahan, Jack Kerig, Julius P. Williams III

Photos: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY at Cape Rep Theatre Image


Julius P. Williams III, Indya Cherise

Photos: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY at Cape Rep Theatre Image


Elijah Corbin, Lewis D. Wheeler, Amanda Collins, Indya Cherise

Photos: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY at Cape Rep Theatre Image


Indya Cherise, Amanda Collins, Jack Kerig, Denise Page, Christina Monahan, Elijah Corbin, Madison Mayer

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More on Cape Rep Theatre
Upcoming Shows
Girl from the North Country
Girl from the North Country
8/5 - 8/30/2026
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Photos: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY at Cape Rep Theatre
Photos: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY at Cape Rep Theatre
8/10/2026
GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY to Open at Cape Rep Theatre This Summer
GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY to Open at Cape Rep Theatre This Summer
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