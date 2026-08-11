BIKEMAN by Thomas Flynn to Play Cape Rep Theatre's the Barn

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Cape Rep Theatre commemorates the 25th Anniversary of September 11th with Bikeman, one man's story of riding toward the World Trade Center on that fateful September day written by Thomas Flynn. Performances will be held in Cape Rep's Barn September 11 at 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm.

This event is free to attend but donations at the door are graciously appreciated. Call the box office or see us online at caperep.org for reservations and information.

Bikeman

Written by Thomas Flynn

Bikeman, an epic poem by Thomas Flynn. A journalist, award winning TV producer and writer, now Harwich resident, Flynn lived in New York City and rode toward the Twin Towers that day. This is his story. Come honor the 25th anniversary of this day with us.

Modeled on Dante's Inferno, veteran journalist Thomas Flynn's Bikeman chronicles the morning of September 11, 2001 like no other published work. Flynn delivers a personal account of his experiences beginning with the first strike on the World Trade Center when he decided to follow his journalist's instinct and point his bike's handlebars in the direction of the North tower. His story continues as he transitions from reporter to participant hoping to survive the fall of the south tower. Now Flynn, as both journalist and now survivor, must come to terms with the harrowing ordeal and somehow find peace in the very act of surviving.

All performances will be in Cape Rep's air conditioned Barn, 3299 Main Street, Brewster. For further information or to purchase tickets, contact the box office at 508.896.1888 or online at www.caperep.org.

Cape Rep's 2026 season is made possible through the generous support of Cove Road Real Estate, Cusack & Fennell, P.C. Attorneys at Law, Secure Storage, Friends' Marketplace, Cape Cod Linen Rental, SBS One Source, E.F. Winslow, Hot Chocolate Sparrow, Budget Blinds, The Cape Cod Chronicle, Haven, Snowy Owl Coffee Roasters, Uncle Pete's Chowder House, WOMR, The Brewster Bookstore, Hyannis Honda, Lotus Primary Care, Orleans Yoga and Robinson Financial Solutions.

TOUR DATES

9-Ball (25th Anniversary) — May 6 - May 31

The Real Inspector Hound — June 23 - July 19

Puppets, Paul and Mary Sing Songs by the Seashore (outdoor daytime children's program) — June 30 - September 1

Girl from the North Country (Cape Cod Premiere) — August 4 - August 30

Bikeman — September 11 (2:00 pm and 7:30 pm)

The Fall of the House of Usher — September 30 - October 25

The Hundred Aker Wood (World Premiere Musical) — November 12 - December 13

Cape Rep's 41st season opened with the 25th anniversary of 9-Ball May 6 - May 31, followed by The Real Inspector Hound, June 23 - July 19, followed by the Cape Cod Premiere of the Conor McPherson and Bob Dylan musical Girl from the North Country playing August 4 - August 30. Followed by The Fall of the House of Usher by Gip Hoppe September 30 - October 25 and the season wraps up with the world premiere musical The Hundred Aker Wood by Macklin Devine, Paddo Devine, Seamus Devine and Maura Hanlon playing November 12 - December 13. Our outdoor daytime children's program features Puppets, Paul and Mary Sing Songs by the Seashore, June 30 - September 1.

Cape Cod Repertory Theatre Company, Inc. is a 501c3 organization, founded in 1986 as a company dedicated to creativity and professionalism. On seven acres of land in Nickerson State Park in Brewster, Massachusetts, Cape Rep Theatre is the steward of the beautiful land and historic buildings that are home to the company's three theaters. Cape Rep Theatre: Professional theater in an intimate setting.

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