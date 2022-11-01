THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY & More Lead Boston's November Theater Top Picks

Boston is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

Rex Smith Confessions Of A Teen Idol

Boxboro Regency - November 25, 2022 through November 27, 2022

Meet Rex Smith in person for autographs, photo ops and to watch his multi-media and live performances of his "Confessions of a Teen Idol" where he tells the stories of his life in show biz and the people he worked with including Angela Lansbury, Linda Rondstadt, Kevin Kline (Pirates of Penzance), rock n rollers while on tour supporting his LPS, hanging with Michael Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor and others.

The Bridges of Madison County

The Historic Highfield Theater - October 21, 2022 through November 06, 2022

Based on the best-selling novel, and developed by Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown (The Last Five Years, Parade, Songs for a New World) and Pulitzer Prize winner Marsha Norman, The Bridges of Madison County captures the lyrical expanse of America's heartland along with the yearning entangled in the eternal question, "What if...?" Winner of the 2014 Tony Award for Best Score and Orchestrations, this sweeping romance about the roads we travel, the doors we open and the bridges we dare to cross will leave audiences breathless.

Francesca Johnson, a beautiful Italian woman who married an American soldier to flee war-ravaged Italy, looks forward to a rare four days alone on her Iowa farm when her family heads to the 1965 State Fair. When ruggedly handsome, National Geographic photographer, Robert Kincaid, pulls into her driveway seeking directions, though, what happens in those four days may very well alter the course of Francesca's life. (from MTI)

Show dates: Ocotber 21 through November 6 Fridays, 7:30pm, Saturdays, 7:30pm and Sundays, 2pm

Tickets can be purchased online: https://falmouththeatreguild.org/buy-tickets-now/

The Falmouth Theatre Guild operates out of the Historic Highfield Theater, which is adjacent to Highfield Hall and Gardens and the Cape Conservatory Falmouth Campus at the top of the hill on Highfield Drive. Event and performance parking is available next to the theater, with overflow lots available nearby. Performance dates: October 21 through November 6 - Fridays, 7:30pm Saturday, 7:30pm and Sundays, 2pm

Support our Sponsor and have a pre-show dinner at Liam Maguire's Irish Pub on Main Street, Falmouth, MA. Or enjoy one of the many excellent restaurants on Main Street. All are just a couple minutes to the theater.

OPENING NIGHT ONLY - We invite the audience to join us after opening night's performance for a complimentary Prosecco Reception as we kick off our show and celebrate our 2022-2023 Season! Please stop by our concessions stand after the show for prosecco, soft drinks and refreshments.

Disney's Aladdin

The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts - November 03, 2022 through November 06, 2022

An extraordinary theatrical event where one lamp and three wishes make the possibilities infinite. From the producer of The Lion King comes the timeless story of Disney's ALADDIN, a thrilling new production filled with unforgettable beauty, magic, comedy, and breathtaking spectacle. Disneys ALADDIN features all your favorite songs from the film as well as new music written by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Newsies) with lyrics penned by the legendary Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast), Tony Award winner Tim Rice (The Lion King, Aida) and book writer Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer). Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon, Something Rotten!), this Fabulous and Extravagant (The New YorkTimes) new musical boasts an incomparable design team, with sets, costumes, and lighting from Tony Award winners Bob Crowley (Mary Poppins), Gregg Barnes (Kinky Boots) and Natasha Katz (An American in Paris). See why audiences and critics agree, ALADDIN is broadway magic (The Wall Street Journal).

Kinky Boots

North Shore Music Theatre - October 25, 2022 through November 06, 2022

Sometimes the best way to fit in, is to stand out! KINKY BOOTS is the freshest, most fabulous, feel-good musical and the winner of every major award, including the 2013 Tony Award for Best Musical! With songs by Grammy and Tony winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper and book by Broadway legend Harvey Fierstein (La Cage aux Folles, Newsies), this dazzling, fabulously sassy and uplifting musical inspired by true life events, takes you from the assembly line of a men's shoe factory to the glamorous catwalks of Milan! The energy, joy, and laughter of this exhilarating show makes for the ultimate fun night out.

Mr. Swindle's Traveling Peculiarium and Drink-Ory Garden

Mr. Swindle's Big Top - October 12, 2022 through November 06, 2022

Mr. Swindle's Traveling Peculiarium and Drink-Ory Garden brings its boutique big top to the grounds of Boston's Harpoon Brewery (306 Northern Avenue, Boston, MA) from October 12 - November 6! Join Mr. B.S. Swindler and his mischievous misfits for an incredible 90-minute exhibition for grown-ups featuring mind-bending variety, vaudeville-style performances, and comedy. Before stepping into the Peculiarium, the experience begins 90 minutes prior to each performance in the Drink-Ory Garden. Audience members can delight their taste buds with satisfying sustenance and imbibe a bevy of adult beverages including "The Swindler," an exclusive brew by Harpoon, other delectable freshly-brewed beers, and the "Peculiarium" line of red, white and prosecco-style fizz, created just for the show! Tickets are available at www.MrSwindles.com or by calling 941-445-7309

English

SpeakEasy Stage Company - October 21, 2022 through November 19, 2022

English Only. Thats the mantra of Marjan, an English teacher in Karaj, Iran struggling to prepare her four students to take the Test of English as a Foreign Language. The exam has life-changing implications for each classmate, but between the word games and show-and-tell sessions, one student seems set on derailing the lesson plan. With wit, wisdom, and compassion, award-winning playwright Sanaz Toossis new comedy uses language as a lens to explore identity, heritage, and community.

Into The Breeches!

Hub Theatre Company of Boston - November 04, 2022 through November 20, 2022

It's 1942 and there's trouble brewing at Boston's Oberon Play House! With the men overseas, it appears that the season must be cancelled. Until, that is, the women of the company see their chance to move from the sidelines to center stage and mount the first all-female production of Shakespeare's Henry V. Will their show be a victory in the battle for equality or a target for tomatoes? This hilarious and heartwarming play about what happens when we're all in it together explores how theatre can unite a community and expand our idea of who that includes. Into the Breeches! is a laugh-out-loud love letter to theatre and to all those who love it.

Metamorphoses

Modern Theatre - November 17, 2022 through November 20, 2022

A contemporary retelling of Ovid, invites us to reflect on the ways we are transformed. Whether through loss or love, the stories we tell shape who we are, and how we connect to one another, like water on rock slipping into the sea. Who will you be today? Director A. Nora Long returns to the Modern Theatre having previously directed the century-hopping main stage production of Virginia Woolf's Orlando at Suffolk University in 2017.

Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical

Wheelock Family Theatre - October 21, 2022 through November 20, 2022

When an exceptional little girl is born into a family that does not value intelligence, honesty, or kindness, it will take some cleverness with a side of superpowers to put things right. Matilda inspires her classmates and even her teacher, Miss Honey, to stick up for themselves and change the narrative of their stories. After all, "even if you're little, you can do a lot"!

