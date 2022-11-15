Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sway Wild Brings New Sound to Club Passim Debut

Sway Wild will perform on November 20 at Club Passim.

Nov. 15, 2022  
Celebrating the release of their latest single "Waves in the Wind", Dave McGraw and Mandy Fer will make their Club Passim debut on November 20th. The duo calls themselves Sway Wild, a name inspired by a two month sailing voyage. Originally a well established acoustic-act with several records, Dave McGraw and Mandy Fer have found an electrified sound under the new name. The duo's guitar driven sound blends rock, folk, pop, jazz, prog, and funk. Tickets are on sale now at passim.org.

Prior to Stay Wild's formative sailing trip, Fer and McGraw toured heavily across the nation alongside names like Iron & Wine, Gregory Alan Isakov, and Watchouse. Mandy Fer also tours as the lead guitarist for Grammy nominated Allison Russell and recently performed with Brandi Carlile and Jason Isbell. Sway Wild features Fer on the electric guitar, McGraw behind a drum kit for the first time in over a decade, and mellow vocal harmonies from both.

Dave McGraw describes Stay Wild's sound as "music that allows people to feel what they need to feel". It is raw and emotional but still possesses the type of rhythm that makes it impossible not to tap your feet. Their latest single "Waves of the Wind" is a great example of their unique genre and ability to create music that feels familiar and warm like your favorite sweatshirt.




