Spotlight: GOLDA'S BALCONY at Jackie Liebergott Black Box, Emerson Paramount Center

Following its sold-out showing in the Berkshires this summer, Shakespeare & Company presents a limited run of Golda’s Balcony by William Gibson in Boston, February 23 through March 10 at the Jackie Liebergott Black Box Theatre at the Emerson Paramount Center.



Annette Miller returns to portray Golda Meir — a role she originated in 2002 at Shakespeare & Company in Lenox, Mass., earning the Elliot Norton Award and an IRNE (Independent Reviewers of New England) Award for Outstanding Actor in a Solo Performance. The production’s original director, Daniel Gidron, also returns.