Spire Center For Performing Arts to Present Matt Nakoa Band & More

The Spire Center for Performing Arts in Plymouth, Massachusetts, will present three new shows. Award-winning singer-songwriter Matt Nakoa will perform with his band on October 10. The Spire Center will fill the stage for two nights with iconic blues players, legendary musician Ronnie Earl & The Broadcasters on October 18, and accomplished bandleader James Montgomery on November 30. Tickets go on sale Saturday, June 22, at 6:00 a.m.

Matt Nakoa is an internationally touring musician who recently appeared at The White House, throughout India, and regularly with folk icon Tom Rush. Growing up on a small goat farm in rural NY State, Matt discovered music as a means of teenage escape and trained to be a concert pianist. Matt was ultimately accepted as a vocalist to Berklee College of Music, where he studied alongside soon-to-be Grammy winners St. Vincent, Esperanza Spalding, and among others. As if illustrating two sides of himself, Matt's first album, Light In The Dark (2012), is a sweeping pop opus, while A Dozen Other Loves (2014) explores an intimate acoustic palette. Across the board his song craft has garnered awards, including a win at Kerrville Folk Festival's prestigious New Folk Competition.

Legendary Blues guitarist Ronnie Earl is a four-time Blues Music Award winner as Guitar Player of the Year (1997, 1999, 2014, 2018). His 1996 Bullseye Blues release, Grateful Heart: Blues and Ballads, won Downbeat Magazine's Blues Album of the Year, and in 2004 Earl's "Hey José" won the Best Blues/R&B Song at the 3rd Annual Independent Music Awards. In 2022, Ronnie Earl and the Broadcasters celebrated 35 years as a band. The recent releases by Ronnie Earl and the Broadcasters, Spread the Love (2010), Just for Today (2013), Good News (2014), Father's Day (2015), Maxwell Street (2016), The Luckiest Man (2017), Beyond The Blue Door (2019) and Rise Up (2020) all debuted on the top ten Billboard Blues charts and received wide critical acclaim. Mercy Me (2022) is Earl's 14th album in partnership with Stony Plain and his 28th career album.

Legendary blues musician James Montgomery and his band bring their electrifying performance to Spire Center. With a career spanning over four decades, Montgomery is renowned for his soulful harmonica playing, powerful vocals, and dynamic stage presence. As the lead singer and blues harp player of The James Montgomery Blues Band, he has shared the stage with icons like B.B. King, Muddy Waters, and Bonnie Raitt. Guests can experience the magic of Montgomery's blues journey, which is filled with unforgettable tunes and timeless classics.

Tickets go on sale for these shows Saturday, June 22, at 6:00 a.m at spirecenter.org. The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and in public lots near the venue.

