South Shore Ballet Theatre Celebrates 15th Anniversary At Annual Gala Next Month

South Shore Ballet Theatre (SSBT) presents its "15th Anniversary Gala," a staged, family-friendly ballet performance, on Saturday, May 13, 1 pm, at Thayer Academy Center for Performing Arts, 745 Washington Street, Braintree.

"This is always a favorite moment of our entire school year," shares Marthavan McKeon, SSBT's founder. "This performance culminates so much progress, excitement, and achievement for our ballet students. Our hearts are full as we celebrate their accomplishments, host returning alumni dancers, and applaud a wonderful year of learning!"

SSBT's "Gala" celebrates its 15th year serving the greater South Shore as the region's only pre-professional ballet school. The performance is modeled in the style of the Royal Ballet, where the audience looks on as the curtains opens to the roster of students in their full glory, appearing by level, exiting the stage to look on as each level performs. Each group has selected music from beloved ballets performed over SSBT's history, in honor of the school's milestone celebration.

Of note, highlights from the classical ballet "Paquita" will be danced by Olivia Hansen, SSBT alumna, in the leading role of Paquita, and guest performing artist Mamuka Kikalishvili, company ballet dancer with Festival Ballet Providence, as her partner in the role of Lucien, Paquita's love interest. A native of Cohasset, Olivia Hansen was invited to join the School of Washington Ballet's Professional Division, later appearing as a trainee with United Ballet Theater, currently studying at The Dallas Conservatory, where she will complete training this spring, and join Texas Ballet Theatre's Studio Company for its 2023/24 season. Ms. Hansen appears in the Gala courtesy of The Dallas Conservatory's Classical Training Program.

Born in the distant country of Georgia, Mamuka Kikalishvili joined its State Ballet in 2011, has danced internationally, and in 2012 entered "Riga Spring" in the 9th International Choreographic Competition, resulting in The Winner of the Grand Prix. Mr. Kikalishvili has danced with Festival Ballet Providence since 2018.

Founded in 2008, South Shore Ballet Theatre is the South Shore region's pre-professional ballet school featuring world class faculty, training tomorrow's dancers today! SSBT's mission is to provide students and their families with the opportunity to develop an appreciation of ballet and related dance disciplines in a safe and nurturing environment, encouraging students to strive to achieve their fullest potential, regardless of course of study.

Tickets to SSBT's "15th Anniversary Gala" are $25 to attend in person, available at 29965.danceticketing.com. For more information about SSBT's programs, registration, tuition, and performances, or to donate to South Shore Ballet Theatre Foundation's scholarship program, visit Click Here, call 781-312-7224, or follow South Shore Ballet Theatre on social media.