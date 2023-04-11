Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

South Shore Ballet Theatre Celebrates 15th Anniversary At Annual Gala Next Month

The event is on Saturday, May 13 at 1 pm.

Apr. 11, 2023  
South Shore Ballet Theatre (SSBT) presents its "15th Anniversary Gala," a staged, family-friendly ballet performance, on Saturday, May 13, 1 pm, at Thayer Academy Center for Performing Arts, 745 Washington Street, Braintree.

"This is always a favorite moment of our entire school year," shares Marthavan McKeon, SSBT's founder. "This performance culminates so much progress, excitement, and achievement for our ballet students. Our hearts are full as we celebrate their accomplishments, host returning alumni dancers, and applaud a wonderful year of learning!"

SSBT's "Gala" celebrates its 15th year serving the greater South Shore as the region's only pre-professional ballet school. The performance is modeled in the style of the Royal Ballet, where the audience looks on as the curtains opens to the roster of students in their full glory, appearing by level, exiting the stage to look on as each level performs. Each group has selected music from beloved ballets performed over SSBT's history, in honor of the school's milestone celebration.

Of note, highlights from the classical ballet "Paquita" will be danced by Olivia Hansen, SSBT alumna, in the leading role of Paquita, and guest performing artist Mamuka Kikalishvili, company ballet dancer with Festival Ballet Providence, as her partner in the role of Lucien, Paquita's love interest. A native of Cohasset, Olivia Hansen was invited to join the School of Washington Ballet's Professional Division, later appearing as a trainee with United Ballet Theater, currently studying at The Dallas Conservatory, where she will complete training this spring, and join Texas Ballet Theatre's Studio Company for its 2023/24 season. Ms. Hansen appears in the Gala courtesy of The Dallas Conservatory's Classical Training Program.

Born in the distant country of Georgia, Mamuka Kikalishvili joined its State Ballet in 2011, has danced internationally, and in 2012 entered "Riga Spring" in the 9th International Choreographic Competition, resulting in The Winner of the Grand Prix. Mr. Kikalishvili has danced with Festival Ballet Providence since 2018.

Founded in 2008, South Shore Ballet Theatre is the South Shore region's pre-professional ballet school featuring world class faculty, training tomorrow's dancers today! SSBT's mission is to provide students and their families with the opportunity to develop an appreciation of ballet and related dance disciplines in a safe and nurturing environment, encouraging students to strive to achieve their fullest potential, regardless of course of study.

Tickets to SSBT's "15th Anniversary Gala" are $25 to attend in person, available at 29965.danceticketing.com. For more information about SSBT's programs, registration, tuition, and performances, or to donate to South Shore Ballet Theatre Foundation's scholarship program, visit Click Here, call 781-312-7224, or follow South Shore Ballet Theatre on social media.




Passim Launches The Folk Collective, A Cohort of Musicians Creating, Curating and Defining Photo
Passim Launches The Folk Collective, A Cohort of Musicians Creating, Curating and Defining Folk Music 
Passim has launched The Folk Collective, a group of artists, musicians, and cultural thought leaders from the greater Boston area dedicated to exchanging ideas and developing projects to expand and diversify the musical and cultural offerings at the non-profit organization. 
Bostons Guerilla Opera and Pao Arts Center Present HER | alive.un.dead Photo
Boston's Guerilla Opera and Pao Arts Center Present HER | alive.un.dead
Boston's Guerilla Opera and Pao Arts Center present Emily Koh's HER | alive.un.dead, a world premiere media opera and surrealist sci-fi drama that follows two Chinese-American women who meet in the afterlife and explore heartfelt familial and cultural conflicts.
Aaron Lewis and Almost Queen Come to Indian Ranch This Summer Photo
Aaron Lewis and Almost Queen Come to Indian Ranch This Summer
Two new shows have been added to the 2023 Concert Series at Indian Ranch in Webster, MA. Almost Queen: A tribute to QUEEN makes its debut on Sunday, July 23, 2023 and Aaron Lewis returns to the Indian Ranch stage on Saturday, September 30, 2023.
MOD HOLLYWOOD! to Make Boston Debut at Club Cafe in May Photo
MOD HOLLYWOOD! to Make Boston Debut at Club Cafe in May
Jo Brisbane's acclaimed cabaret show 'Mod Hollywood! Tunes From A Town Without Pity' makes its Boston debut in Josephine's at Club Café on May 9 at 6:30 pm.

