Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

South Asian Showdown Competition Returns in March

The event is on March 18th, 2023.

Jan. 30, 2023  
South Asian Showdown Competition Returns in March

The 14th annual South Asian Showdown Competition will take place on Saturday, March 18th, 2023 at the world renowned Strand Theatre. South Asian Showdown will host 12 of the best Bollywood/Fusion teams from North America who will compete to be crowned the South Asian Showdown Champions! The last 13 years of the show have been very successful with strong support from sponsors and has sold out with an attendance of 1,400 people!

Bollywood is a style of dance the incorporates dance moves/styles set to a storyline. Fusion is incorporating any dance style that helps to support the storyline. Together, these 2 styles create an explosive array of expression on stage that will have the audience dancing in their seats!

This show will be advertised nationally via television, newspaper, radio, in stores and the internet making it the largest south asian promoted event in the northeast!

Sponsors include Mass Cultural Council, Chardikala TV, Maya Restaurant, and the Strand Theatre

For more Information: 617-448-2508 / www.southasianshowdown.com




Kansas 50th Anniversary Tour Will Play Hanover Theatre in October Photo
Kansas' 50th Anniversary Tour Will Play Hanover Theatre in October
KANSAS, America's legendary progressive rock band will celebrate five decades with their 50th Anniversary Tour: Another Fork In The Road, which includes a stop at The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts on Thursday, October 12.
Shakespeare & Company to Launch Free Lecture Series BEHIND THE CURTAIN Photo
Shakespeare & Company to Launch Free Lecture Series BEHIND THE CURTAIN
Shakespeare & Company is launching a new, free lecture series: Behind the Curtain, launching Saturday, Feb. 18, and hosted by Shakespearean scholar Ann Berman.
Interview: Jessica Vosk Launches MY GOLDEN AGE Concert Tour Photo
Interview: Jessica Vosk Launches MY GOLDEN AGE Concert Tour
Jessica Vosk is a celebrated singer and actress and she has just kicked off her “MY GOLDEN AGE” US tour and will be visiting your area shortly! You may recognize her from Broadway roles like Elphaba in WICKED, or as the Narrator in JOSEPH... at Lincoln Center. I had the opportunity to catch up with her before the launch of this new concert tour.
New Repertory Theatre Announces its 2023 Season Photo
New Repertory Theatre Announces its 2023 Season
New Repertory Theatre has announced its 2023 Season, as the company continues to build on its nearly 40-year legacy of excellent, provocative theatrical productions that speak to the vital issues of our time.  Learn more about the full performance lineup here!

More Hot Stories For You


Shakespeare & Company to Launch Free Lecture Series BEHIND THE CURTAINShakespeare & Company to Launch Free Lecture Series BEHIND THE CURTAIN
January 27, 2023

Shakespeare & Company is launching a new, free lecture series: Behind the Curtain, launching Saturday, Feb. 18, and hosted by Shakespearean scholar Ann Berman.
New Repertory Theatre Announces its 2023 SeasonNew Repertory Theatre Announces its 2023 Season
January 27, 2023

New Repertory Theatre has announced its 2023 Season, as the company continues to build on its nearly 40-year legacy of excellent, provocative theatrical productions that speak to the vital issues of our time.  Learn more about the full performance lineup here!
Mac-Haydn Theatre Announces 42ND STREET, JERSEY BOYS And More for 2023 Season Of MusicalsMac-Haydn Theatre Announces 42ND STREET, JERSEY BOYS And More for 2023 Season Of Musicals
January 25, 2023

The Mac-Haydn Theatre has announced its 2023 season schedule, composing the theatre's 54th summer season.
Commonwealth Shakespeare Company and Coolidge Corner Theatre Present Shakespeare Reimagined: SHAKESPEARE IN LOVECommonwealth Shakespeare Company and Coolidge Corner Theatre Present Shakespeare Reimagined: SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE
January 25, 2023

Commonwealth Shakespeare Company (CSC) and the Coolidge Corner Theatre are teaming up to take an in-depth look at how some filmmakers have brought Shakespeare's stories to the screen. 
THE GREAT LEAP by Lauren Yee to Open at Lyric Stage Company of Boston in FebruaryTHE GREAT LEAP by Lauren Yee to Open at Lyric Stage Company of Boston in February
January 24, 2023

Lyric Stage Company of Boston will present The Great Leap by Lauren Yee. Performances begin Friday, February 24 and run through Sunday, March 19.
share