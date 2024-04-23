Music of Michael Hersch, György Kurtág, and Jörg Herchet Comes to The Goethe-Institut Boston in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Goethe-Institut Boston will host Soprano Ah Young Hong, bassoonist Ben Roidl-Ward, and violinist Will Overcash with a program of chamber music that delves into emotional experiences to find meaning both in intensity and in stillness.

The program centers around three new works by American composer Michael Hersch. His trio, sapped from me broken - three songs after texts of Anja Utler sets texts from the German poet's volume münden–entzüngeln (engulf–enkindle), exploring close harmonies and rapid shifts of color and texture. Hersch wrote two companion pieces for the program: across ... in grief and detail - eleven figures for bassoon and violin, which spans a range of expression from crystalline to guttural and requires the violinist to sing throughout, and the trio Misere mei Domine – Fantasia on Music of Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck and Robert Schumann, which weaves together haunting materials from the Dutch and German composers. The program is completed by Hersch's solo violin work, in the snowy margins, komposition I, a solo bassoon work by German composer Jörg Herchet, and selections from György Kurtag’s Kafka Fragments, miniatures that set German-language snippets from the Bohemian author’s diaries, personal correspondences, and other unpublished writings for soprano and violin.

This concert is part of a concert series hosted and supported by the Goethe-Institut Boston that invites ensembles from New England and elsewhere to curate and perform programs that prominently feature works by contemporary composers from Germany.

Concert Details

münden-entzüngeln: Music of Michael Hersch, György Kurtág, and Jörg Herchet

May 25, 2024 at 8 PM

Goethe-Institut Boston, 170 Beacon Street, Boston MA

Tickets: $15 General Admission / $10 Students and Seniors (all proceeds go directly to the musicians)





