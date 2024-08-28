Singer Songwriter Jill Sobule Will Play Club Passim in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Singer-songwriter Jill Sobule will play at the legendary Club Passim on September 8th. Sobule has released a dozen of albums spanning three decades of recording, tackling numerous topics with her trademark wit and aplomb. Her 1995 self-titled album brought her mainstream commercial and critical success with two hit singles: the satirical gem “Supermodel” from the movie Clueless and “I Kissed A Girl” (the original), the first ever openly queer-themed Billboard Top 20 record. Tickets are on sale now at passim.org.

Sobule's recording career began in 1990 with the album Things Here Are Different (MCA), produced by Todd Rundgren. Radio took notice to the single's “Too Cool To Fall In Love.” Through her own experiences, she explores issues our society still collectively struggles with (LGBTQ rights, teen mental health, our unhealthy obsession with staying forever young) and gently skewers our tendency to dwell on the past at the expense of addressing the present.

Sobule has performed with Neil Young, Billy Bragg, Steve Earle, Cyndi Lauper, Tom Morello, Warren Zevon, and John Doe. She inducted Neil Diamond into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. She has shared billing with Don Henley, Joe Jackson, Warren Zevon, the influential LA punk band X, and Lloyd Cole & The Negatives. She regularly co-stars with comedian/actress/author/SNL alumni Julia Sweeney in their Jill & Julia Show, an unusual and mesmerizing combination of song and storytelling. A road warrior, she plays more than 100 shows a year.

In November of 2019 Jill sang a song as herself on an episode of the Simpsons. Jill's latest project is her New York Times Critics pick, Drama Desk nominated autobiographical musical “Fuck 7th Grade” which premiered at the Wild Project in 2022; had a remount in the Winter of 2023; and will be back November 2024.

Jill Sobule will play at Club Passim on September 8th at 7 pm. Tickets are $30 and available at passim.org. Passim is located at 47 Palmer Street in the basement of an historic brick delivery and carriage house at the corner of Church and Palmer Streets.

