Sierra Boggess, Jeffrey L. Page, Clint Ramos & More Nominated for 6th Berkie Awards - See the Full List of Nominees Here!

The Berkshire Theatre Critics Association has announced the nominees for the 6th Berkshire Theatre Awards, known colloquially as The Berkies. This year's awards recognize shows that opened in the greater Berkshire region between October 1, 2021 and September 30, 2022.

The purpose of the BTCA and the Berkshire Theatre Awards is to promote and celebrate the quality and diversity of theatre in the region. The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on the evening of November 14 at Zion Lutheran Church in Pittsfield.



"The Berkies are purposely held in the fall when everyone is a little more relaxed. The awards ceremony give artists and critics a chance to network in a festive environment," BTCA Board President J. Peter Bergman explained.



The following 93 nominees in 21 categories were culled from the 354 votes of critics who covered productions at theaters in four states - Massachusetts, Connecticut, Vermont, and New York. The season included about 131 different shows at more than three dozen differentvenues.



In addition to the awards for individual or ensemble achievement, which may be voted on by the entire membership, the BTCA Board annually presents the Larry Murray Award for Community Engagement - previous winners include Tina Packer, Barrington Stage Company, Berkshire Theatre Group, WAM Theatre, and Shakespeare & Company's Fall Festival of Shakespeare and Shakespeare in the Courts - and the Sally and Robert Sugarman Award for the World Premiere of a New Work to honor two founding BTCA board members.



"We had seven nominees in the Larry Murray category, all of whom were extremely well qualified. They were spread out from Chester to Albany for the first time and a decision will be forthcoming as the board members continue to discuss the possibilities," Bergman said.



The Berkshire Theatre Critics Association extends an invitation and a welcome to all the companies and their nominees: Keep the theatre, and the various theaters, alive this year and watch for our November announcement of this year's winners! Theater fans are invited to attend, but reservations are required. Call 413-822-7384 to reserve a seat.

2022 Nominees

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Play:

A. Caroline Calkins as Dogberry in Much Ado About Nothing - Shakespeare & Company

B. Jeannine Haas as Madame Arcati in Blithe Spirit - Majestic Theatre

C. Leah Hocking as Connie in All of Me - Barrington Stage Company

D. Corinna May as Fran in Things I Know to Be True - Great Barrington Public Theater



Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Play:

A. Christopher Innvar as Pozzo in Waiting for Godot - Barrington Stage Company

B. Jo Michael Rezes as Mark in Things I Know to Be True - Great Barrington Public Theater

C. Logan Slater as Jet in Golden Leaf Ragtime Blues - Shakespeare &Company

D. Max Wolkowitz as Lucky in Waiting for Godot - Barrington Stage Company

Outstanding Scenic Design of a Play or Musical:

A. Yoon Bae for A Little Night Music - Barrington Stage Company

B. DOTS for we are continuous - Williamstown Theatre Festival

C. Sarah Edkins for Invasion! - Ancram Opera House

D. Christopher and Justin Swader for Thirst - Dorset Theatre Festival

E. John Sowle for Shelley's Shadow - Bridge Street Theatre



Outstanding Choreography

A. Justin Boccitto for Guys and Dolls - Sharon Playhouse

B. Robert La Fosse for A Little Night Music - Barrington Stage Company

C. Elizabeth McGuire for The Full Monty - Mac-Haydn Theatre

D. Mayte Natalio for Kiss My Aztec! - Hartford Stage

E. Jeffrey L. Page for Ain't Misbehavin' - Barrington Stage Company



Outstanding Direction of a Musical:

A. Justin Boccitto for Guys and Dolls - Sharon Playhouse

B. Julianne Boyd for A Little Night Music - Barrington Stage Company

C. Jeffrey L. Page for Ain't Misbehavin' - Barrington Stage Company

D. John Saunders for Next to Normal - Mac-Haydn Theatre

E. Gregg Edelman for Once - Berkshire Theatre Group



Outstanding Costume Design of a Play or Musical:

A. Dana Botez for Ain't Misbehavin' - Barrington Stage Company

B. Clint Ramos for Kiss My Aztec! - Hartford Stage

C. Debra Kim Sivigny for Waiting for Godot - Barrington Stage Company

D. Sara Jean Tosetti for A Little Night Music - Barrington Stage Company

E. Christopher Vergara for Anna in the Tropics - Barrington Stage Company



Outstanding Solo Performance:

A. MaConnia Chesser in An Iliad - Ancram Opera House/Shakespeare & Company.

B. Sharon Lawrence in The Shot - Great Barrington Public Theater

C. Corinna May in Shirley Valentine - Berkshire Theatre Group

D. Mimi Quillin in Call Fosse at the Minskoff - Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center



Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical:

A. Sierra Boggess as Charlotte in A Little Night Music - Barrington Stage Company

B. Sophie Mings as Petra in A Little Night Music - Barrington Stage Company

C. Mary Beth Peil as Madame Leonora Armfeldt in A Little Night Music - Barrington Stage Company

D. Amber Mawande-Spytek as Natalie in Next to Normal - Mac-Haydn Theatre

E. Monica M. Wemitt as Jeanette in The Full Monty - Mac-Haydn Theatre



Outstanding Lighting Design of a Play or Musical:

A. Lara Dubin for To the Moon and Back - Chester Theatre Company

B. Andrew Gmoser for Next to Normal - Mac-Haydn Theatre

C. David Lander for A Little Night Music - Barrington Stage Company



Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical:

A. Gabe Belyeu as the Doctors in Next to Normal - Mac-Haydn Theatre

B. Jarvis B. Manning, Jr. in Ain't Misbehavin' - Barrington Stage Company

C. Dean Marino as Dave in The Full Monty - Mac-Haydn Theatre

D. Kylan Ross as Gabe in Next to Normal - Mac-Haydn Theatre



Outstanding Direction of a Play:

A. Joe Calarco for Waiting for Godot - Barrington Stage Company

B. Jean-Remy Monnay for Dead and Breathing - Black Theatre Troupe of Upstate New York

C. Theresa Rebeck for Thirst - Dorset Theatre Festival

D. John Sowle for Long Day's Journey Into Night - Bridge Street Theatre



Outstanding Sound Design of a Play or Musical:

A. Amy Altadonna for The Chairs - Shakespeare & Company

B. Nathan Leigh for Once - Berkshire Theatre Group

C. James McNamara for Pass Over - Chester Theatre Company

D. Matt Otto for All of Me - Barrington Stage Company



Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical:

A. Krystina Alabado as Columbina in Kiss My Aztec! - Hartford Stage

B. Beth Kirkpatrick as Diane in Next to Normal - Mac-Haydn Theatre

C. Lauralyn McClelland as Miss Adelaide in Guys and Dolls - Sharon Playhouse

D. Emily Skinner as Desiree in A Little Night Music - Barrington Stage Company



Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical:

A. Ben Ashley as Sam in Mamma Mia! - Majestic Theatre

B. Jason Danieley as Fredrik Egerman in A Little Night Music - Barrington Stage Company

C. C. K. Edwards as Sky Masterson in Guys and Dolls - Sharon Playhouse

D. Jeffrey Jene as Alison's Father in Fun Home - Ghent Playhouse



Outstanding Ensemble Performance:

A. Ain't Misbehavin' at Barrington Stage Company

B. The Approach at Shakespeare and Company

C. Fly at theRep (Capital Repertory)

D. Invasion! at the Ancram Opera House



Outstanding Production with Fewer Than Six Performances:

A. A Call to Places at the Mac-Haydn Theatre

B. To Sondheim, With Love at the Mac-Haydn Theatre

C. Three Decembers at Berkshire Opera Festival



Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play:

A. Michael Kevin Baldwin as Tony in Shear Madness - Sharon Playhouse

B. Glenn Barrett as Pompey in Golden Leaf Ragtime Blues - Shakespeare & Company

C. Mark H. Dold as Vladimir in Waiting for Godot - Barrington Stage Company

D. L. James as Benedick in Much Ado About Nothing - Shakespeare & Company



Sally and Robert Sugarman Award for World Premiere of a NEW Play:

A. Andy Warhol in Iran by Brent Askari - Barrington Stage Company

B. Kiss My Aztec! by John Leguizamo and Tony Taccone; based on a film script by John Leguizamo and Stephen Chbosky. Lyrics by David Kamp, Benjamin Velez and John Leguizamo. Music by Benjamin Velez - Hartford Stage

C. Shelley's Shadow by Brad Fraser - Bridge Street Theatre

D. The Shot by Robin Gerber - Great Barrington Public Theater

E. we are continuous by Harrison David Rivers - Williamstown Theatre Festival



Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play:

A. Roxanne Fay as Mary Cavan Tyrone in A Long Day's Journey Into Night - Bridge Street Theatre

B. Madison Ferris as Lucy in All of Me - Barrington Stage Company

C. Tara Franklin as Trish in Clarkston - Bridge Street Theatre

D. Brenda Pressley as Mother in we are continuous - Williamstown Theatre Festival

E. Jennifer Van Dyck as Van Helsing in Dracula - Berkshire Theatre Group



The Larry Murray Award for Community Outreach and Support through Theater:

Selected annually by the BTCA board



Outstanding Production of a Musical:

A. A Little Night Music - Book by Hugh Wheeler. Music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. Directed by Julianne Boyd - Barrington Stage Company

B. Ain't Misbehavin' - Book by Richard Maltby Jr and Murray Horwitz. Music and lyrics by Fats Waller. Directed by Jeffrey L. Page - Barrington Stage Company

C. Guys and Dolls - book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows. Songs by Frank Loesser. Directed by Justin Boccitto. - Sharon Playhouse

D. Kiss My Aztec! - Book by John Leguizamo and Tony Taccone. Music by Benjamin Velez. Lyrics by David Kamp, Benjamin Velez and John Leguizamo. Directed by Tocy Taccone - Hartford Stage

E. Next to Normal, book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey, music by Tom Kitt. Directed by John Saunders. - Mac-Haydn Theatre

F. Once, Book by Enda Walsh, music and lyrics by Glen Hansard and Markêta Irglová, based on the film written and directed by John Carney Directed by Gregg Edelman -

Berkshire Theatre Group



Outstanding Production of a Play:

A. Long Day's Journey into Night by Eugene O'Neill, directed by John Sowle - Bridge Street Theatre

B. Pass Over by Antoinette Nwandu, directed by Christina Franklin - Chester Theatre Company

C. Sheepdog by Kevin Artigue, directed by Kirk Jackson - Oldcastle/Bennington Performing Arts Center

D. Waiting for Godot by Samuel Beckett, directed by Joe Calarco - Barrington Stage Company

E. A Walk in the Woods by Lee Blessing, directed by James Warwick - Shakespeare & Company