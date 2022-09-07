Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Shakespeare & Company to Present Online Text Workshop With Instructor Nehassaiu DeGannes

The Fall schedule continues September 12 and 19 with Shaking Free Our Inner Ancestral Tree: Working with Shakespeare's Text.

Register for Boston News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 07, 2022  

Shakespeare & Company to Present Online Text Workshop With Instructor Nehassaiu DeGannes

Following two years of reduced programming, Shakespeare & Company's Center for Actor Training has announced a full schedule of workshops and intensives for Fall 2022, including both in-person and online offerings. The Fall schedule continues September 12 and 19 with Shaking Free Our Inner Ancestral Tree: Working with Shakespeare's Text, led by instructor Nehassaiu deGannes (she/her).

This workshop invites participants who are alumni of at least one other Shakespeare & Company Voice, Text, and/or Movement workshop to personalize Shakespeare's text, deepen connections to character and verse, and fully embody the language.

Building upon the Shakespeare & Company Center for Actor Training's foundational Linklater approach to freeing the natural voice, this workshop asks students to consider: "When you open your mouth, is yours the only voice you hear?" "What ancestors are you carrying within you, consciously or unknowingly?" "What ancestral syntax (buried accent? erased last name? historically "othered" soul?) sings just beneath your skin?" Might an inner ancestral tongue be a key to unlocking Shakespeare within us? What ancient story is seeking its way through you?

For more information about Shakespeare & Company's Center for Actor Training and its upcoming sessions, visit shakespeare.org, or call 413.637.1199, ext. 114.

Shakespeare & Company's Center For Actor Training

The aesthetic of Shakespeare & Company was created within the training devised by Founding Artistic Director Tina Packer and a cadre of expert teachers. It is through these programs that the aesthetic is continually investigated, redefined, and reinvigorated, and that welcomes actors, directors, writers, and teachers from all over the world to work with the Company's faculty. Through the Center for Actor Training, Shakespeare & Company's performance artists, education artists, and artist-managers develop a common artistic vocabulary and a coherent approach to performing Shakespeare.

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Lexington Historical Society to Open New Exhibition STITCHING STORIES: TEXTILES IN CONVERSATIONLexington Historical Society to Open New Exhibition STITCHING STORIES: TEXTILES IN CONVERSATION
September 6, 2022

On September 23rd, 2022, Lexington Historical Society is opening an innovative exhibition at its historic Buckman Tavern, Stitching Stories: Textiles in Conversation. A reception, free and open to all, will take place on September 23rd, 2022 from 5 -7 PM.
Tony V Will Headline Comedy Night at Samuel Slater's This MonthTony V Will Headline Comedy Night at Samuel Slater's This Month
September 6, 2022

Comedy returns to Samuel Slater's Restaurant in Webster, MA on Saturday, September 17th.  Hosted by James Dorsey, the show will feature Tony V plus special guest Liam McGurk for a night of laughs.
Odyssey Opera to Present Rachmaninoff's TROIKA in SeptemberOdyssey Opera to Present Rachmaninoff's TROIKA in September
September 4, 2022

Odyssey Opera will return to live performance with TROIKA, a concert performance of the complete operatic output of Sergei Rachmaninoff. The performance will take place Sunday, September 25, 2022, at 3:00 p.m at NEC’s Jordan Hall.
Marblehead Ballet's 51st Season Workshops to Include Theatre Arts, Polish Folk Dance, and MoreMarblehead Ballet's 51st Season Workshops to Include Theatre Arts, Polish Folk Dance, and More
September 3, 2022

The Marblehead School of Ballet (MSB) will celebrate its 51st season with special workshops and classes designed to meet the interests of children, teenagers, and adults of all levels.  A range of classes, workshops, and events from ballet to ballroom dancing are lined up for the 2022-2023 year in-studio and live online.
Handel And Haydn Society Releases Final Installment Of Acclaimed Recordings Of Haydn MassesHandel And Haydn Society Releases Final Installment Of Acclaimed Recordings Of Haydn Masses
September 2, 2022

The Handel and Haydn Society concludes its exploration of Haydn's trilogy of renowned masses with a live recording of Theresienmesse.