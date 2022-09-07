Shakespeare & Company to Present Online Text Workshop With Instructor Nehassaiu DeGannes

Following two years of reduced programming, Shakespeare & Company's Center for Actor Training has announced a full schedule of workshops and intensives for Fall 2022, including both in-person and online offerings. The Fall schedule continues September 12 and 19 with Shaking Free Our Inner Ancestral Tree: Working with Shakespeare's Text, led by instructor Nehassaiu deGannes (she/her).

This workshop invites participants who are alumni of at least one other Shakespeare & Company Voice, Text, and/or Movement workshop to personalize Shakespeare's text, deepen connections to character and verse, and fully embody the language.

Building upon the Shakespeare & Company Center for Actor Training's foundational Linklater approach to freeing the natural voice, this workshop asks students to consider: "When you open your mouth, is yours the only voice you hear?" "What ancestors are you carrying within you, consciously or unknowingly?" "What ancestral syntax (buried accent? erased last name? historically "othered" soul?) sings just beneath your skin?" Might an inner ancestral tongue be a key to unlocking Shakespeare within us? What ancient story is seeking its way through you?

For more information about Shakespeare & Company's Center for Actor Training and its upcoming sessions, visit shakespeare.org, or call 413.637.1199, ext. 114.

Shakespeare & Company's Center For Actor Training

The aesthetic of Shakespeare & Company was created within the training devised by Founding Artistic Director Tina Packer and a cadre of expert teachers. It is through these programs that the aesthetic is continually investigated, redefined, and reinvigorated, and that welcomes actors, directors, writers, and teachers from all over the world to work with the Company's faculty. Through the Center for Actor Training, Shakespeare & Company's performance artists, education artists, and artist-managers develop a common artistic vocabulary and a coherent approach to performing Shakespeare.