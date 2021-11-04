Shakespeare & Company to Present BREAKING DAWN: THE AMERICAN MYTH

Shakespeare & Company will present the virtual performance Breaking Dawn: The American Myth, a film and accompanying audiocasts by The NET, through Saturday, Nov. 21.

Directed by Peter Andersen and featuring Sheldon D. Brown and Cloteal L. Horne, the presentation is the first in a series of archival performances centering on Black Thinkers, and examines the complexities and contradictions of the Black American experience through the legacy of cultural strategist, anti-lynching activist, journalist, data gatherer, teacher, and civil rights pioneer Ida B. Wells (1862-1931).

The content is available in three parts via private website link, and includes a pre-show audiocast, the film, and a post-show audiocast provided by The NET, offering performances that provide opportunities for listeners to learn more about the context and production of each film. Each audiocast will feature performers who worked on the piece, as well as guest artists including Berkshire community members. To experience previous episodes, visit thenetaudio.live.

Viewing is free with donations encouraged; to reserve a virtual seat, visit https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10865984, and the viewing link and further details will be e-mailed. For more information, visit shakespeare.org.