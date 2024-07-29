Shakespeare & Company and Great Barrington Public Theater to Present FLIGHT OF THE MONARCH

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Shakespeare & Company, in association with Great Barrington Public Theater, will present Jim Frangione's Flight of the Monarch, directed by Judy Braha Saturday, August 3 through Sunday, August 25 at the Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre.

This darkly comic play tells the story of two siblings, Sheila (Corinna May) and Thomas (Allyn Burrows), both born and raised in a small New England fishing village where they still live. It delves into what we owe to the people who know and love us best, and how family members' needs and desires may push the boundaries of what we can be expected to do for others.

Braha added the work explores how each sibling approaches adversity, but also how their lives are intertwined.

"The siblings ride an emotional roller coaster as they attempt to decode the past and find their way into a future of their own making," she said. "There are moments of deep reflection, antipathy, and humor as the siblings navigate the challenges, both physical and cognitive, of growing older."

This production is sponsored by Shari and Steve Ashman and The Jacob Burns Foundation. Tickets range from $22 to $72; preview performance tickets on Saturday, August 3 are 10% off.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit shakespeare.org, or call the Box Office at (413) 637-3353.

Photo caption: Corinna May and Allyn Burrows star in Jim Frangione's Flight of the Monarch, directed by Judy Braha.

